Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mueller Industries Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Both Chart Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) and Mueller Industries Inc. (NYSE:MLI) are Metal Fabrication companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chart Industries Inc. 81 1.91 N/A 1.54 49.08 Mueller Industries Inc. 30 0.61 N/A 1.60 18.85

Demonstrates Chart Industries Inc. and Mueller Industries Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Mueller Industries Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chart Industries Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Chart Industries Inc. is currently more expensive than Mueller Industries Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Chart Industries Inc. and Mueller Industries Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chart Industries Inc. 0.00% 9% 4.5% Mueller Industries Inc. 0.00% 16% 6.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.06 beta means Chart Industries Inc.’s volatility is 6.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Mueller Industries Inc.’s 1.36 beta is the reason why it is 36.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Chart Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Mueller Industries Inc. are 3.2 and 1.9 respectively. Mueller Industries Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Chart Industries Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Chart Industries Inc. and Mueller Industries Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chart Industries Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Mueller Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Chart Industries Inc.’s average price target is $103.5, while its potential upside is 67.29%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Chart Industries Inc. and Mueller Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.3% and 92.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Chart Industries Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.5% of Mueller Industries Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chart Industries Inc. -2.25% -0.15% -12.68% 2.37% -0.47% 16.15% Mueller Industries Inc. -0.53% 2.27% 3.6% 18.53% -5.42% 29.24%

For the past year Chart Industries Inc. has weaker performance than Mueller Industries Inc.

Chart Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells engineered equipment, packaged solutions, and value-add services for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Energy & Chemicals (E&C), Distribution & Storage (D&S), and BioMedical. The E&C segment primarily provides brazed aluminum heat exchangers, Core-in-Kettle heat exchangers, air cooled heat exchangers, cold boxes, and process systems for natural gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and industrial gas applications. The D&S segment designs, manufactures, services, and maintains bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; and offer cryogenic components, including vacuum insulated pipe, engineered bulk gas installations, specialty liquid nitrogen, end-use equipment, and cryogenic flow meters. This segment also supplies cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, railcars, bulk storage tanks, fuel stations, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering LNG into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as optional equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants. The BioMedical segment offers respiratory oxygen product line that comprises medical respiratory products, including liquid oxygen systems, as well as stationary, transportable, and portable oxygen concentrators primarily used for the in-home supplemental oxygen treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, such as bronchitis, emphysema, and asthma. This segment also provides vacuum insulated containment vessels for storing biological materials; and commercial oxygen generation systems that consist of self-contained and standard generators, and packaged systems for industrial and medical oxygen and nitrogen generating systems. Chart Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Canton, Georgia.