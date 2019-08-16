Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS) Reaches $60.98 After 9.00% Up Move; Independent Franchise Partners Llp Has Trimmed Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding

The stock of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.91% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $60.98. About 117,914 shares traded. Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) has declined 0.47% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.47% the S&P500. Some Historical GTLS News: 21/03/2018 – CHINA LNG GROUP LTD 0931.HK – REGISTERED CAPITAL OF JV SHALL BE RMB50.00 MLN; RMB24.50 MLN WILL BE CONTRIBUTED BY GROUP; 03/05/2018 – INDIA’S GTL LTD GTL.NS – MARCH QTR NET LOSS 21.52 BLN RUPEES VS LOSS 1.71 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 24/04/2018 – GTLS DOESN’T SEE FY 2018 OUTLOOK IMPACTED BY WARRANTY RESERVES; 03/05/2018 – GTL LTD GTL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 821.2 MLN RUPEES VS 3.04 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 08/03/2018 GTL LTD -WITH EXIT OF TATA TELESERVICES, LIKELY EXIT OF AIRCEL, SIGNIFICANT SCALE DOWN OF GTL INFRA, THERE WOULD BE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON CO’S BUSINESS; 24/04/2018 – GTLS SAID SOME CRYOBIOLOGICAL TANKS NEED TO BE FIXED, REPLACED; 08/03/2018 – GTL LTD GTL.NS SAYS CO EVALUATING OPTIONS TO SUBMIT REVISED ONE-TIME SETTLEMENT PROPOSAL UNDER RBI’S REVISED RESOLUTION FRAMEWORK; 08/03/2018 – GTL LTD GTL.NS SAYS CO ACTIVELY EXPLORING OPTIONS RELATING TO SALE OF EXISTING DEBT TO ASSET RECONSTRUCTION COMPANIES AND OTHER ELIGIBLE BUYERSThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $2.07 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 16 by Barchart.com. We have $66.47 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:GTLS worth $186.30 million more.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 0.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Independent Franchise Partners Llp sold 77,932 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Independent Franchise Partners Llp holds 7.82 million shares with $1.09B value, down from 7.90 million last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $346.73B valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $131.38. About 1.51M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on May 31; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 1in); 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 11/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS ORDERED TO PAY PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN TALC CANCER CASE; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 06/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data, Educational Resources and Support for the Ophthalmology Community at the 2018 ASCRS•ASOA Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Studies Revealing Antioxidant Properties of Ultraviolet Blocker in ACUVUE® Brand Contact

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.42 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $149.43’s average target is 13.74% above currents $131.38 stock price. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 14 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, March 25. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, February 25. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. The company was initiated on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Raymond James.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Lilly’s Psoriasis Drug Found Superior To J&J’s Tremfya In Phase 4 Study – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “JNJ Stock Is a Way Better Investment Than Bonds or CDs – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mycio Wealth Prtn Lc reported 0.63% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% or 24,603 shares in its portfolio. Baxter Bros Incorporated invested in 46,243 shares or 1.51% of the stock. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv invested 0.64% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 3.66% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Holderness Investments invested in 26,677 shares or 1.79% of the stock. Amer Economic Planning Grp Adv invested in 0.92% or 21,068 shares. Credit Agricole S A invested in 21,037 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Coho Partners Ltd accumulated 1.39M shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability Company has 2.61% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 115,167 shares. Putnam Lc accumulated 3.87M shares. Lodestar Counsel Ltd Liability Il holds 210,000 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 1.41% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Intersect Ltd holds 38,343 shares or 2.26% of its portfolio. Poplar Forest Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 16,657 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. HEWSON MARILLYN A had bought 3,000 shares worth $419,040 on Tuesday, June 11.

More notable recent Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Top Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Chart Industries Supplies Nitro Beverages Nasdaq:GTLS – GlobeNewswire” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Chart Industries (GTLS) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Energy Sector Update for 08/05/2019: SLNG, GTLS, SBR, FLMN, DO – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This Stock Was Down 30% — Here’s Why I Bought (a Lot) More – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Chart Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells engineered equipment, packaged solutions, and value-add services for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.07 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Energy & Chemicals , Distribution & Storage (D&S), and BioMedical. It has a 23.83 P/E ratio. The E&C segment primarily provides brazed aluminum heat exchangers, Core-in-Kettle heat exchangers, air cooled heat exchangers, cold boxes, and process systems for natural gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and industrial gas applications.

Analysts await Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.85 earnings per share, up 14.86% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.74 per share. GTLS’s profit will be $28.85M for 17.94 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Chart Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Chart Industries has $117 highest and $7200 lowest target. $90.50’s average target is 48.41% above currents $60.98 stock price. Chart Industries had 6 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum on Friday, March 22. Raymond James upgraded the shares of GTLS in report on Tuesday, August 13 to “Outperform” rating.