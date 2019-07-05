Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS) EPS Estimated At $0.61; Symmetry Peak Management Boosted Netease (NTES) Stake

Analysts expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to report $0.61 EPS on July, 18.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 10.91% from last quarter’s $0.55 EPS. GTLS’s profit would be $21.82 million giving it 30.25 P/E if the $0.61 EPS is correct. After having $0.39 EPS previously, Chart Industries, Inc.’s analysts see 56.41% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $73.82. About 158,104 shares traded. Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) has risen 35.10% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GTLS News: 08/03/2018 – GTL LTD GTL.NS SAYS CO ACTIVELY EXPLORING OPTIONS RELATING TO SALE OF EXISTING DEBT TO ASSET RECONSTRUCTION COMPANIES AND OTHER ELIGIBLE BUYERS; 24/04/2018 – GTLS SAID SOME CRYOBIOLOGICAL TANKS NEED TO BE FIXED, REPLACED; 24/04/2018 – GTLS DOESN’T SEE FY 2018 OUTLOOK IMPACTED BY WARRANTY RESERVES; 03/05/2018 – INDIA’S GTL LTD GTL.NS – MARCH QTR NET LOSS 21.52 BLN RUPEES VS LOSS 1.71 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 08/03/2018 GTL LTD -WITH EXIT OF TATA TELESERVICES, LIKELY EXIT OF AIRCEL, SIGNIFICANT SCALE DOWN OF GTL INFRA, THERE WOULD BE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON CO’S BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – GTL LTD GTL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 821.2 MLN RUPEES VS 3.04 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 21/03/2018 – CHINA LNG GROUP LTD 0931.HK – REGISTERED CAPITAL OF JV SHALL BE RMB50.00 MLN; RMB24.50 MLN WILL BE CONTRIBUTED BY GROUP; 08/03/2018 – GTL LTD GTL.NS SAYS CO EVALUATING OPTIONS TO SUBMIT REVISED ONE-TIME SETTLEMENT PROPOSAL UNDER RBI’S REVISED RESOLUTION FRAMEWORK

Symmetry Peak Management Llc increased Netease Inc (NTES) stake by 200% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Symmetry Peak Management Llc acquired 3,000 shares as Netease Inc (NTES)’s stock rose 8.94%. The Symmetry Peak Management Llc holds 4,500 shares with $1.09 million value, up from 1,500 last quarter. Netease Inc now has $33.98B valuation. The stock increased 1.48% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $265.57. About 372,558 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 2.79% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.22% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Rev $2.26B; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1; 27/03/2018 – China’s internet tiger NetEase aims to make retail as big as games; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-New international Beijing airport to open October next year – China Daily; 04/05/2018 – NetEase Cloud Music and Big Hit Entertainment team up to launch BTS’ song catalog; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY EE-MEDIA, AVEX, FORWARD MUSIC, HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC, AND OTHERS TO ALIMUSIC; 16/03/2018 – Merlin Network agrees non-exclusive music licensing with NetEase, Alibaba and Tencent; 13/03/2018 – Cross-Licensing Agreement is Signed Between NetEase Cloud Music and AliMusic; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 27/03/2018 – BEIJING — One of China’s most promising internet companies, NetEase, will try to maintain double-digit growth by making its online retail arm as large as its core mobile games business, according to CEO and founder William Ding Lei

Symmetry Peak Management Llc decreased Twilio Inc (Call) stake by 15,000 shares to 5,000 valued at $646,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) stake by 65,000 shares and now owns 10,000 shares. Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. NetEase had 9 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $300 target in Monday, January 14 report. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. CLSA maintained NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $302 target in Friday, February 22 report. Jefferies downgraded NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) on Thursday, February 21 to “Hold” rating.

Chart Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells engineered equipment, packaged solutions, and value-add services for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.64 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Energy & Chemicals , Distribution & Storage (D&S), and BioMedical. It has a 28.95 P/E ratio. The E&C segment primarily provides brazed aluminum heat exchangers, Core-in-Kettle heat exchangers, air cooled heat exchangers, cold boxes, and process systems for natural gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and industrial gas applications.