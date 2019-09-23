Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS) Analysts See $0.83 EPS; Microbot Medical (MBOT) Shorts Up By 1.11%

Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) had an increase of 1.11% in short interest. MBOT’s SI was 27,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.11% from 27,100 shares previously. With 40,300 avg volume, 1 days are for Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT)’s short sellers to cover MBOT’s short positions. The SI to Microbot Medical Inc’s float is 0.87%. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.55. About 29,337 shares traded. Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) has declined 24.11% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MBOT News: 02/05/2018 – Microbot Medical Moves to State-of-the-Art Facility to Meet Next Phase of the Company’s Development Efforts; 23/05/2018 – Microbot Medical Announces Receiving a Notification of Granting a Patent Right for its ViRob™ Technology Platform in China; 12/04/2018 – Microbot Medical’s Self-Cleaning Shunt Awarded a Grant by the European Commission; 09/05/2018 – Microbot Medical Announces Receiving Notice of Allowance for a U.S. Patent covering its Self-Cleaning Shunt (SCS)™ Device; 23/05/2018 – Microbot Medical Announces Receiving a Notification of Granting a Patent Right for Its ViRob(TM) Technology Platform in China; 12/04/2018 – Microbot Medical’s Self-Cleaning Shunt Awarded a Grant by the European Commission; 16/04/2018 – MICROBOT MEDICAL EXERCISES OPTION TO ACQUIRE NOVEL TECHNOLOGY FROM CARDIOSERT LTD; 05/04/2018 Microbot Medical Announces Appointment of Chief Technology Officer; 16/04/2018 – MICROBOT MEDICAL TO BUY NOVEL TECHNOLOGY FROM CARDIOSERT; 12/04/2018 – MICROBOT MEDICAL-BELIEVES WILL REACH ANTICIPATED DEVELOPMENT MILESTONES FOR SELF-CLEANING SHUNT, SUBMISSION WITH FDA IN LATE 2018/EARLY 2019

Analysts expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to report $0.83 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 12.16% from last quarter’s $0.74 EPS. GTLS’s profit would be $29.70 million giving it 19.81 P/E if the $0.83 EPS is correct. After having $0.68 EPS previously, Chart Industries, Inc.’s analysts see 22.06% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $65.76. About 648,129 shares traded or 39.26% up from the average. Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) has declined 0.47% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.47% the S&P500. Some Historical GTLS News: 24/04/2018 – GTLS DOESN’T SEE FY 2018 OUTLOOK IMPACTED BY WARRANTY RESERVES; 24/04/2018 – GTLS SAID SOME CRYOBIOLOGICAL TANKS NEED TO BE FIXED, REPLACED; 08/03/2018 GTL LTD -WITH EXIT OF TATA TELESERVICES, LIKELY EXIT OF AIRCEL, SIGNIFICANT SCALE DOWN OF GTL INFRA, THERE WOULD BE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON CO’S BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – INDIA’S GTL LTD GTL.NS – MARCH QTR NET LOSS 21.52 BLN RUPEES VS LOSS 1.71 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 08/03/2018 – GTL LTD GTL.NS SAYS CO ACTIVELY EXPLORING OPTIONS RELATING TO SALE OF EXISTING DEBT TO ASSET RECONSTRUCTION COMPANIES AND OTHER ELIGIBLE BUYERS; 03/05/2018 – GTL LTD GTL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 821.2 MLN RUPEES VS 3.04 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 08/03/2018 – GTL LTD GTL.NS SAYS CO EVALUATING OPTIONS TO SUBMIT REVISED ONE-TIME SETTLEMENT PROPOSAL UNDER RBI’S REVISED RESOLUTION FRAMEWORK; 21/03/2018 – CHINA LNG GROUP LTD 0931.HK – REGISTERED CAPITAL OF JV SHALL BE RMB50.00 MLN; RMB24.50 MLN WILL BE CONTRIBUTED BY GROUP

Among 2 analysts covering Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Chart Industries has $9000 highest and $7200 lowest target. $81.67’s average target is 24.19% above currents $65.76 stock price. Chart Industries had 5 analyst reports since May 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Tuesday, August 13.

Chart Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells engineered equipment, packaged solutions, and value-add services for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.35 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Energy & Chemicals , Distribution & Storage (D&S), and BioMedical. It has a 25.7 P/E ratio. The E&C segment primarily provides brazed aluminum heat exchangers, Core-in-Kettle heat exchangers, air cooled heat exchangers, cold boxes, and process systems for natural gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and industrial gas applications.

More notable recent Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Microbot Medical Announces Outcome of Annual Meeting of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on September 13, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “MBOT, IMUX Stocks Make Big Moves – Schaeffers Research” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AUTL, CRWD, DOCU and ENDP among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Microbot Medical to Demonstrate a Working Prototype of its Self-Cleaning Shunt at the Rodman & Renshaw Annual Global Investment Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “T, ACAD among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.