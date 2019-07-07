Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS) Analysts See $0.61 EPS; Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AGIO) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to report $0.61 EPS on July, 18.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 10.91% from last quarter’s $0.55 EPS. GTLS’s profit would be $21.83 million giving it 30.14 P/E if the $0.61 EPS is correct. After having $0.39 EPS previously, Chart Industries, Inc.’s analysts see 56.41% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $73.53. About 256,107 shares traded. Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) has risen 35.10% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GTLS News: 08/03/2018 – GTL LTD GTL.NS SAYS CO EVALUATING OPTIONS TO SUBMIT REVISED ONE-TIME SETTLEMENT PROPOSAL UNDER RBI’S REVISED RESOLUTION FRAMEWORK; 24/04/2018 – GTLS SAID SOME CRYOBIOLOGICAL TANKS NEED TO BE FIXED, REPLACED; 08/03/2018 – GTL LTD GTL.NS SAYS CO ACTIVELY EXPLORING OPTIONS RELATING TO SALE OF EXISTING DEBT TO ASSET RECONSTRUCTION COMPANIES AND OTHER ELIGIBLE BUYERS; 24/04/2018 – GTLS DOESN’T SEE FY 2018 OUTLOOK IMPACTED BY WARRANTY RESERVES; 21/03/2018 – CHINA LNG GROUP LTD 0931.HK – REGISTERED CAPITAL OF JV SHALL BE RMB50.00 MLN; RMB24.50 MLN WILL BE CONTRIBUTED BY GROUP; 03/05/2018 – INDIA’S GTL LTD GTL.NS – MARCH QTR NET LOSS 21.52 BLN RUPEES VS LOSS 1.71 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 03/05/2018 – GTL LTD GTL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 821.2 MLN RUPEES VS 3.04 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 08/03/2018 GTL LTD -WITH EXIT OF TATA TELESERVICES, LIKELY EXIT OF AIRCEL, SIGNIFICANT SCALE DOWN OF GTL INFRA, THERE WOULD BE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON CO’S BUSINESS

Among 2 analysts covering Agios Pharma (NASDAQ:AGIO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Agios Pharma had 9 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Leerink Swann upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) on Friday, February 15 to “Buy” rating. As per Friday, February 15, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. See Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) latest ratings:

23/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Goldman Sachs 55.0000

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

13/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Hold Maintain

15/02/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $75 Maintain

15/02/2019 Broker: Leerink Swann Rating: Buy Upgrade

The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $45.79. About 255,592 shares traded. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) has declined 45.54% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AGIO News: 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS – SITRAVATINIB BEING EVALUATED IN PHASE 2 STUDY IN COMBINATION WITH NIVOLUMAB HAS BEEN WELL-TOLERATED; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: In Phase 3 CheckMate -214 Clinical Trial, Opdivo + Yervoy Combination Demonstrated a Significant and Unprecedented Increase in Overall Survival; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION OF OPDIVO WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE

More notable recent Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Agios Announces Orlando Oliveira Appointed as Senior Vice President and General Manager, International – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Amedisys Inc (AMED) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Agios Pharmaceuticals is Now Oversold (AGIO) – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Agios (AGIO) Surges More Than 40% Year to Date: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.93 million shares or 3.47% more from 54.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Ltd stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt holds 0.01% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) or 158,029 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings Sa reported 0.16% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). 15,500 are owned by Fernwood Invest Mgmt Ltd Company. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) for 95,763 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). The New York-based Opus Point Prtn Ltd has invested 0.44% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). 20,376 are owned by Cap Intll Ca. 13 are held by Tci Wealth. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 18,549 shares. 362,964 were reported by Pictet Asset. S&Co invested in 3,400 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc accumulated 69 shares or 0% of the stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.69 billion. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients.

More notable recent Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Chart Industries Acquires Harsco Air-X-Changers – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Chart Industries (GTLS) Prices 3.5M Common Share Offering – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Chart Industries to Offer 4900000 Shares of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley starts Chart Industries at Overweight – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.