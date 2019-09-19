Charles Schwab (SCHW) Stake Has Increased by Jacobs & Co; As Qep Res (QEP) Stock Declined, Alpine Associates Management Has Trimmed by $810,474 Its Position

Alpine Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Qep Res Inc (QEP) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc sold 115,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.54% . The hedge fund held 2.30 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.62 million, down from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Qep Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $982.58 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.13. About 5.59 million shares traded. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 52.77% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.77% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 19/04/2018 – DJ QEP Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QEP); 15/05/2018 – Q.E.P. CO., INC. Reports Fiscal 2018 Year-End Sales and Earnings; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 20c; 30/04/2018 – QEP at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 09/05/2018 – EnerCom Updates Presenting Companies for its 23rd Annual – The Oil & Gas Conference®; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $428.9 MLN VS $420.1 MLN; 23/04/2018 – QEP Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 30-May. 2; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – “EXPECT TO COMPLETE AND PUT ON PRODUCTION NINE MORE NET WELLS THAN ORIGINALLY FORECASTED DURING 2018”; 25/04/2018 – QEP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 20C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 23/04/2018 – QEP Rises for 11 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 8 Years

Jacobs & Co increased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) by 10.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co bought 13,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 137,837 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.54M, up from 124,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Charles Schwab Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $42.92. About 4.06 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Adds Schwab, Cuts Apple: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Pretax Profit Margin 41.8%; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Asset Management, Administration Fees $851M; 29/03/2018 – Charles Schwab Ranks Highest in J.D. Power Full Service Investor Satisfaction Study for Third Consecutive Year; 11/04/2018 – Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 22/03/2018 – Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity Daily Outflows $245.9 Mln; 14/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS WERE $3.31 TRILLION AS OF MONTH-END APRIL, UP 12% FROM APRIL 2017; 19/04/2018 – Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Charles Schwab Foundation Name Arianna Akinwunmi National “Money Matters” Ambassador for 2018; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS $3.33 TLN AT END OF FEB. :SCHW US

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $215,617 activity. Ruffel Charles A. had bought 2,500 shares worth $115,250 on Friday, May 3.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $133,950 activity. Cutt Timothy J. bought $60,600 worth of stock. 15,000 shares were bought by TRICE DAVID A, worth $52,500 on Friday, August 30.

Analysts await QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 47.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.17 per share. QEP’s profit will be $21.41 million for 11.47 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by QEP Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -325.00% EPS growth.