Charles Schwab (SCHW) Stake Boosted by Argent Trust Company; As Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Capital International Sarl Has Boosted Holding

Argent Trust Company increased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) by 35.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company bought 13,257 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The hedge fund held 50,605 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03 million, up from 37,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Charles Schwab Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $41.41. About 6.15 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 26/03/2018 – Schwab Tops ETF Inflows; 20/03/2018 – Fed approves Charles Schwab bid to acquire Nevada’s Charles Schwab Trust Bank; 28/03/2018 – Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – Bend Source: Moms Love ArtConcert at Les Schwab; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB – CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET ASSETS AT $248 BLN AT QUARTER-END; STILL ANTICIPATE CROSSING $250 BLN THRESHOLD IN FIRST HALF OF 2018; 03/05/2018 – Charles Schwab Creates Digital Accelerator Hubs in Austin and San Francisco; 24/05/2018 – SCHWAB: AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL OF NOTES OUTSTANDING IS $275M; 19/04/2018 – Charles Schwab’s Kathy Jones Says the Fed Has Boxed Itself In (Video); 16/04/2018 – Schwab Reports Record Quarterly Net Income of $783 Million, Up 39%; 20/03/2018 – Brd of Governors: Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by The Charles Schwab Corporation

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 18.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl bought 13,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 87,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.40 million, up from 73,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $45.14. About 4.40M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL INTENDS TO RESUME SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF; 01/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $215,617 activity. Shares for $100,367 were bought by Goldfarb Mark A.

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $986.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IWF) by 8,606 shares to 7,581 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp Com (NYSE:CCI) by 2,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,263 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.68 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold SCHW shares while 286 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 311 raised stakes. 995.17 million shares or 2.31% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Registered Advisor has 0.47% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Sns Fincl Ltd Liability accumulated 6,469 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bokf Na, Oklahoma-based fund reported 35,576 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Management Ltd Llc accumulated 0.73% or 277,942 shares. Sadoff Invest Lc stated it has 920,335 shares. Moreover, Principal Fincl Gru Inc has 0.15% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 4.03 million shares. Andra Ap stated it has 92,500 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Management Nv invested 0.29% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Epoch Prtnrs owns 0.3% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 1.68 million shares. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Company has invested 0.27% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Natixis Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 888,673 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 139,190 shares. Palladium Llc invested in 152,936 shares. Bb&T owns 72,849 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Lathrop Investment Management has invested 2.19% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $224,800 was bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. On Friday, August 16 Dillon Kenneth bought $222,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 5,000 shares. On Monday, June 10 the insider Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80M. 15,000 shares were bought by Brown Oscar K, worth $724,200. Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900 worth of stock. 15,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $753,258 were bought by Shearer Bob.

Capital International Sarl, which manages about $717.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 8,800 shares to 62,615 shares, valued at $10.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) by 14,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,256 shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).