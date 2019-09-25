Charles Schwab (SCHW) Shareholder Citizens & Northern Has Lowered Stake; Schwab Charles (SCHW) Stock Declined While Great Lakes Advisors Decreased Holding by $4.41 Million

Citizens & Northern Corp decreased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) by 70.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp sold 32,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 13,488 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $542,000, down from 46,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Charles Schwab Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $41.79. About 5.58 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Views Consolidation in Terms of Client Benefits (Video); 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.55; 19/04/2018 – Charles Schwab Declares Dividend of 10c; 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS WERE $3.33 TRILLION AS OF MONTH-END FEBRUARY, UP 15% FROM FEBRUARY 2017; 25/05/2018 – Schwab International Equity ETF Goes Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB – CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET ASSETS AT $248 BLN AT QUARTER-END; STILL ANTICIPATE CROSSING $250 BLN THRESHOLD IN FIRST HALF OF 2018; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Sees Competition Among Traders, Indexes, and Advice Side (Video); 08/05/2018 – Casey Schwab of NFL Players Association to Keynote Summer Meeting Of Legislators from Gaming States, July 13-15 in Cleveland; 04/05/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity Daily Outflows $107.1 Mln; 29/05/2018 – Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Below 200D-MA

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Schwab Charles Corp (SCHW) by 94.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 110,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 6,556 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $264,000, down from 116,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schwab Charles Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $41.79. About 5.58M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 10/04/2018 – Schwab International Equity ETF Closes Above 50-Day MA; 19/03/2018 – Schwab US Broad Market ETF Closes Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Charles Schwab Foundation Name Arianna Akinwunmi National “Money Matters” Ambassador for; 20/04/2018 – Fort Worth Press: Reports: Charles Schwab to announce Colonial sponsorship plan; 25/04/2018 – Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Below 50D-MA; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net Interest Revenue $1.26B; 14/05/2018 – Charles Schwab April Core Net New Assets $9.9B; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Says Using Data Can Better Serve Investors (Video); 14/05/2018 – Charles Schwab End-April Total Client Assets $3.31 Tln, up 12; 03/05/2018 – SCHW CREATES DIGITAL ACCELERATOR HUBS IN SAN FRANCISCO & AUSTIN

Analysts await The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 3.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.65 per share. SCHW’s profit will be $875.81M for 15.59 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Charles Schwab Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.52% EPS growth.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $215,617 activity. On Monday, August 5 the insider Goldfarb Mark A bought $100,367.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $4.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 8,024 shares to 12,714 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Steris Plc Usd by 4,724 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.68 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold SCHW shares while 286 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 311 raised stakes. 995.17 million shares or 2.31% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cordasco Fincl Net reported 0.01% stake. Trexquant Investment LP holds 134,547 shares. Odey Asset Mngmt Group Incorporated holds 21,600 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 9.35 million were reported by Bankshares Of America Corporation De. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% or 5,784 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa holds 82,802 shares. Vaughan Nelson Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 2.05M shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings accumulated 0.07% or 227,974 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp has invested 0.85% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). 2,300 are owned by Duncker Streett & Incorporated. Burt Wealth holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 1,475 shares. Grassi Investment Management has 0.53% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Horan Capital Management holds 344,996 shares. The Ohio-based Fifth Third Bancorporation has invested 0.01% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Bb&T Securities Ltd owns 378,627 shares.

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $179.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citizens & Northern Corp (NASDAQ:CZNC) by 14,583 shares to 267,738 shares, valued at $7.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 3,446 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,271 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.68 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold SCHW shares while 286 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 311 raised stakes. 995.17 million shares or 2.31% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Psagot Investment House Ltd invested in 0.01% or 5,610 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 29,944 shares. Eastern National Bank & Trust invested 0.79% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 159,399 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers invested 0.06% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Highland Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 25,000 shares. Moreover, Bp Public Limited Company has 0.18% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 123,000 shares. Moreover, Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 11,187 shares. Perkins Coie Tru reported 55,441 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Hbk Invests Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 17,172 shares. Cambiar Investors Lc accumulated 0.95% or 909,205 shares. Fdx Advsr reported 31,969 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Hightower Advisors Lc stated it has 179,264 shares. Cornerstone Inc invested in 268,733 shares or 1.69% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0.32% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW).

