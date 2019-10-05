Charles Schwab (SCHW) Holder National Investment Services Lifted Holding by $550,880 as Market Valuation Declined; Sadoff Investment Management Lifted Citigroup (C) Position by $591,360; Valuation Rose

Sadoff Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc bought 8,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 621,314 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.51 million, up from 612,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $68.18. About 10.68M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – Last Week’s Trade Talks ‘Too Demanding,’ Citigroup’s Liu Li-Gang Says (Video); 24/04/2018 – CITI SLATE OF DIRECTOR NOMINEES APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS; 26/04/2018 – Mobile Banking One of Top Three Most Used Apps by Americans, 2018 Citi Mobile Banking Study Reveals; 06/03/2018 – Rambus Initiates Accelerated Share Repurchase Program; 21/03/2018 – Saudi Grand Tour to Include Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, JPMorgan; 14/05/2018 – Noble Corp Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 4.5% in 2018, Citi Leads; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Diversified International Adds Citigroup, Cuts SAP; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO: DIGITAL PLATFORM FOR CONSUMER BANKING IS ESSENTIAL TO MEETING COST-SAVE GOALS; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Italy’s crisis to dominate; German jobless data; Euro zone business morale

National Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) by 34.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc bought 13,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 53,708 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.16M, up from 39,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Charles Schwab Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $35.67. About 14.14M shares traded or 45.05% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 23/03/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury Daily Inflows $126.5M; 20/03/2018 – Brd of Governors: Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by The Charles Schwab Corporation; 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – AVERAGE INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS ON COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET WERE $239.9 BLN IN FEB, UP 11% FROM FEB 2017; 25/04/2018 – Erik Schatzker on Schwab’s CEO Walter Bettinger; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net New Assets Negative $18.8B; 23/03/2018 – Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Total Client Assets $3.305T; 27/03/2018 – Manager Mark Oelschlager insists on keeping a diversified portfolio, with two of the fund’s major holdings including Charles Schwab and Amazon; 03/05/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity Daily Outflows $245.9 Mln

