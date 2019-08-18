Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Upped By $2.95 Million Its Oracle (ORCL) Stake; 2 Analysts Bullish NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL)

Among 3 analysts covering NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. NGL Energy Partners has $1700 highest and $15 lowest target. $16.33’s average target is 27.38% above currents $12.82 stock price. NGL Energy Partners had 5 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, February 20. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, August 12. See NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) latest ratings:

12/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $16.0000 New Target: $17.0000 Maintain

17/07/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Overweight New Target: $17.0000 Initiates Coverage On

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

20/02/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $14 New Target: $15 Downgrade

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc increased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 1.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc acquired 55,579 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc holds 5.18M shares with $278.17 million value, up from 5.12M last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $178.77 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.90% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.59. About 9.91 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 05/04/2018 – Fortune: Oracle’s CEO Might Have Given Trump Another Reason to Slam Amazon; 14/05/2018 – Corporación GPF Optimizes Inventory Performance Across Health, Wellness and Convenience Store Business with Oracle Retail; 04/04/2018 – Rob Urban: Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 4Q ADJ. EPS 92C TO 95C, EST. 90C; 29/03/2018 – VINCI Energies Switches to Rimini Street Support for Its Oracle Database and Oracle E-Business Suite Application; 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big Pentagon clou; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Health Sciences mHealth Connector Cloud Service Enables Digital Clinical Trials at Scale and Delivers New Level of Patient Centricity; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX SAYS SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ACQUISITION BY ORACLE

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $363,143 activity. KRIMBILL H MICHAEL had bought 25,000 shares worth $363,143.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold NGL Energy Partners LP shares while 23 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 70.81 million shares or 2.87% less from 72.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. Wells Fargo Com Mn owns 417,488 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.05M shares. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 20,387 shares. Raymond James & Assoc invested in 145,211 shares or 0% of the stock. Pinnacle Ltd Company reported 0% stake. Sei Investments owns 25,340 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Lc holds 0% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) or 6,850 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 33,792 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Natl Bank De reported 0% stake. Mariner Llc owns 11,232 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gibraltar Management Inc accumulated 17,080 shares or 0.24% of the stock. 1.91 million were accumulated by Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd. Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc invested in 15,430 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Regions Fincl, a Alabama-based fund reported 2,000 shares.

The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.82. About 682,958 shares traded. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – IS INITIATING ITS FISCAL 2019 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE WITH A TARGET OF $450 MLN; 30/05/2018 – SUPERIOR PLUS TO ACQUIRE NGL RETAIL PROPANE BUSINESS FOR $900M; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS – DEAL AND ASSOCIATED APPLICATION OF NET PROCEEDS IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO SLIGHTLY DILUTIVE IN NEAR-TERM CASH FLOW PER UNIT; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners 4Q Net $109.6M; 14/05/2018 – APACHE MIDSTREAM SIGNS OPTION FOR 50% STAKE IN NGL HEADER; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS: SALE OF REMAINING RETAIL PROPANE FOR $900M; 16/03/2018 – ZHEJIANG SATELLITE PETROCHEMICAL 002648.SZ SAYS UNIT SATELLITE PETROCHEMICAL USA AND SUNOCO PARTNERS MARKETING & TERMINALS INVEST $630 MLN TO SET UP JV ORBIT GULF COAST NGL EXPORTS; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Okl; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS SELLS RETAIL PROPANE TO SUPERIOR PLUS; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450M, EST. $494.6M

More notable recent NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) CEO Mike Krimbill on Q1 2020 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units – GlobeNewswire” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Unnavigable Midstream – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ONEOK to expand natural gas and NGL infrastructure – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

NGL Energy Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.62 billion. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs. It has a 5.05 P/E ratio. The Water Solutions segment is involved in the treatment and disposal of wastewater generated from natural gas and crude oil production operations; disposal of solids, such as tank bottoms, drilling fluids, and performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sale of recovered hydrocarbons.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 0% or 10.40M shares. British Columbia Inv Corp accumulated 835,599 shares. Clarkston Cap Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Amica Mutual Insur Company holds 0.84% or 124,913 shares in its portfolio. Stanley, a Alabama-based fund reported 22,126 shares. Rampart Investment Mgmt Co Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.38% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 61,522 shares. Jlb And Assocs invested 2.57% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Bridgewater Associates LP holds 48,445 shares. Intrust Bancshares Na reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Gladius Cap Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 9,210 shares. Artemis Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.21% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Noesis Cap Mangement Corp has 4,311 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership stated it has 37.20M shares. Shell Asset invested in 520,292 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Iberiabank Corp invested 0.21% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Among 19 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Oracle has $66 highest and $42 lowest target. $56.86’s average target is 6.10% above currents $53.59 stock price. Oracle had 43 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, March 15. Macquarie Research maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Friday, March 15. Macquarie Research has “Buy” rating and $56 target. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold” on Friday, March 15. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan. Bank of America maintained it with “Hold” rating and $57 target in Friday, March 15 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Jefferies. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Hold” rating and $53 target in Wednesday, March 13 report.