Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Raised Stake in Williams Cos Del (WMB) by $67.24 Million; Loudon Investment Management Decreased Its Position in National Grid Plc (NGG) as Shares Declined

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in National Grid Plc (NGG) by 63.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 13,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,972 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 21,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in National Grid Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $51.68. About 325,946 shares traded. National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) has declined 6.28% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NGG News: 12/04/2018 – National Grid Headline Group EBIT Revised Down Due to Impact of Storms; 04/05/2018 – National Grid CFO Andrew Bonfield to Leave; Andy Agg Named Interim CFO; 14/03/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L : UBS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL GRID CEO JOHN PETTIGREW SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 04/05/2018 – National Grid PLC CFO Andrew Bonfield to Leave; 16/03/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L – PLAN HAS APPROVED SIGNIFICANT CAPEX OF $2.5BN AND AN ALLOWED ROE OF 9% FOR NIMO OVER NEXT THREE YEARS; 11/04/2018 – UK’s Ofgem launches probe into Cadent’s record keeping; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L – LARGELY OFFSET AT EARNINGS LEVEL BY BENEFITS TO FINANCE COSTS AND A LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms National Grid, NGG and NGET; Outlooks Stable; 01/05/2018 – National Grid: Pact for Potential Sale of 25% of Cadent Gas

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 53.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc bought 2.40M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.88M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $197.70M, up from 4.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $28.05. About 3.58M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: DEAL ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIV FOR WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO BUY WILLIAMS PARTNERS; TRANSACTION VALUED AT $10.5B; 07/03/2018 CERAWEEK-Energy Transfer Partners exploring ‘partial’ shift to c-corp – CEO; 16/03/2018 – Williams: Relatively Small Percentage of Revenue Affected by Ruling; 27/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC WMB.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Deal Was Approved by the Boards of Directors of Both the General Partner of Williams Partners and Williams; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement to Acquire All Public Equity of Williams Partners LP; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS PARTNERS CONFLICTS COMMITTEE APPROVED DEAL; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WILL BE TAXABLE TO WILLIAMS PARTNERS UNITHOLDERS

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $114.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2,635 shares to 8,025 shares, valued at $994,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII) by 6,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,035 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06B and $59.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity (FTEC) by 139,684 shares to 3.47 million shares, valued at $205.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AGZ) by 17,532 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 502,619 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity (FDIS).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $273,275 activity.

