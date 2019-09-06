Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Raised Leggett & Platt (LEG) Position; Robert Half International (RHI) Shorts Lowered By 8.24%

Robert Half International Inc (NYSE:RHI) had a decrease of 8.24% in short interest. RHI’s SI was 10.19 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 8.24% from 11.11 million shares previously. With 1.40M avg volume, 7 days are for Robert Half International Inc (NYSE:RHI)’s short sellers to cover RHI’s short positions. The SI to Robert Half International Inc’s float is 8.8%. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $54.28. About 37,152 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE EXISTING FACILITIES WITH A NEW EUR 305.6 MLN 5 YEAR TERM LOAN; 05/04/2018 – Cybersecurity, IT Governance and Emerging Technology are Shaping IT Audit Plans in 2018, According to a New Survey from Protivi; 23/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA RHIM.L : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH EQUAL-WEIGHT RATING; 4950P TARGET PRICE; 11/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl : COMMERZBANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 6350P FROM 5250P; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half Employees Riding And Raising Funds For American Heart Association Through CycleNation; 23/03/2018 – Robert Half Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – RHI Magnesita 1Q Operating Ebita Soars on Higher Revenue, Savings; 08/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – PRICE INCREASES PROMOTED STRONG DEVELOPMENT IN REVENUES, MORE THAN OFFSETTING HIGHER RAW MATERIAL INPUT COSTS; 16/04/2018 – Protiviti Cybersecurity Lab Tests and Analysis Reveal Companies’ IT Systems Still Vulnerable to Exploits and Digital Treachery; 16/04/2018 – Robert Half International Inc expected to post earnings of 74 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc increased Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) stake by 3.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc acquired 116,609 shares as Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG)'s stock rose 1.11%. The Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc holds 3.05M shares with $128.84M value, up from 2.93M last quarter. Leggett & Platt Inc now has $4.94B valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $38.67. About 80,284 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold Robert Half International Inc. shares while 138 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 110.52 million shares or 1.95% more from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable Limited Partnership owns 3,528 shares. Gulf Interest State Bank (Uk) holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 27,196 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 221,026 shares. Prudential Public Ltd has 0% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 23,169 shares. Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Company owns 633,422 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Landscape Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 8,294 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.15% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Kentucky Retirement Systems accumulated 5,206 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ifrah Ser Inc has invested 0.08% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al invested in 0.28% or 366,200 shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc has 0.01% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 113,675 shares. Omers Administration holds 0.01% or 10,400 shares in its portfolio. London Of Virginia reported 6,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: "Is Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance" on June 17, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Robert Half International has $7200 highest and $6200 lowest target. $68’s average target is 25.28% above currents $54.28 stock price. Robert Half International had 4 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 24. Nomura maintained Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $6200 target in Thursday, April 25 report.

Robert Half International Inc. provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company has market cap of $6.30 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It has a 14.28 P/E ratio. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting activities personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration and end-user support, including specialists in Web development, networking, application development, systems integration, database design, security and business continuity, and desktop support.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc decreased Fidelity (FSTA) stake by 26,731 shares to 2.60 million valued at $88.20 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) stake by 2,265 shares and now owns 1.01 million shares. Vanguard World Fds (VCR) was reduced too.

