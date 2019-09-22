Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Raised Its Omnicom Group (OMC) Stake by $5.94 Million as Market Value Rose; Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Share Price Declined While Nexus Investment Management Has Lowered by $631,548 Its Position

Nexus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc sold 11,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 538,474 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.92 million, down from 550,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $56.26. About 885,290 shares traded or 16.33% up from the average. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 10/04/2018 – Scotiabank CEO `Disappointed’ With Lack of Pipeline Progress; 17/05/2018 – UK DMO SAYS SCOTIABANK QUITS AS PRIMARY DEALER FOR UK GOVERNMENT DEBT; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$534M; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS HARD TO DISENTANGLE B-20 FROM HOUSING SLOWDOWN; 29/05/2018 – Scotiabank second-quarter earnings beat market expectations; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO REITERATES OUTLOOK FOR MID-SINGLE DIGIT MORTGAGE VOLUME GROWTH; 29/05/2018 – Scotiabank 2Q Net C$2.18B; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB+’ Ratings On Scotiabank Inverlat, Otlk Stbl; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Sstrt 2018-1, Bank Of Nova Scotia Sponsored Canadian Prime Auto Loan Transaction; 30/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK – BOARD APPOINTED SENIOR VP AND CHIEF ACCOUNTANT, RAJAGOPAL VISWANATHAN AS ACTING CFO, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc bought 73,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 3.24M shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $265.16 million, up from 3.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $77.87. About 2.45 million shares traded or 39.36% up from the average. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 16/04/2018 – lRl and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division; 16/05/2018 – The lnteger Group Announces Partnership with Argentina’s AVC Marketing; 07/03/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Hires Lawson Waring as Global Brand Leader; Alberto Botero as Head of Data; 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO COMBINE CHAIRMAN AND CEO ROLES; 11/04/2018 – Porter Novelli Taps Byron Calamese to Lead Boston Office; 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO NAME JOHN WREN CHAIRMAN; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP BUYS ELSEVIER’S PHARMA COMMUNICATIONS; 15/03/2018 – TBWA Dominates Dubai Lynx International Festival Of Creativity; 16/03/2018 – Omnicom Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Jenny Glover Joins Juniper Park\TBWA as Executive Creative Director

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold OMC shares while 195 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.67 million shares or 0.05% less from 220.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cooke & Bieler Ltd Partnership reported 1.24M shares. Bb&T Corporation owns 58,844 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Cap Investment Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 0.39% or 87,761 shares. Baystate Wealth Limited Com holds 0% or 69 shares in its portfolio. 30,000 are held by Hussman Strategic Advsrs. Natixis Advsr LP accumulated 27,406 shares. 29,372 are owned by Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Company. Alliancebernstein Lp has 725,415 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg stated it has 846,848 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, New York-based fund reported 600 shares. Boston has invested 0.14% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Rbf Capital Ltd Llc, California-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Cna Fincl holds 0.59% or 34,457 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny, a New York-based fund reported 40,585 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn reported 3,882 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06 billion and $62.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 18,130 shares to 2.19M shares, valued at $183.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 86,693 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.76 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP).

More notable recent Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "Omnicom Public Relations Group Appoints Erin Lanuti to New Chief Innovation Officer Role – PRNewswire" on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Omnicom dips as McDonald's picks new agency – Seeking Alpha" published on September 13, 2019

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 0.74% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.35 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.65B for 10.34 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.55% negative EPS growth.