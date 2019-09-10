Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO) Has Cut by $43.35 Million as Share Price Declined; As Walmart (WMT) Market Value Rose, Holt Capital Advisors Dba Holt Capital Partners LP Lowered Stake by $347,745

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 12.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc sold 817,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 5.50M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296.79 million, down from 6.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $48.58. About 21.18M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B

Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 20.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp sold 3,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 14,115 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 17,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $330.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $116.33. About 4.96 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 16/03/2018 – WALMART CHINA APOLOGIES FOR LABELING TAIWAN AS A COUNTRY; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CFO SAYS CASH FLOW FOR RETAILER HAS GOTTEN BETTER, INVESTORS SHOULD BE ENCOURAGED BY BALANCED APPROACH TO INVETSMENTS; 20/04/2018 – MUMBAI – WALMART COULD SEAL DEAL TO BUY CONTROLLING STAKE IN FLIPKART AS EARLY AS NEXT WEEK; 17/04/2018 – A new Walmart.com will roll out in May; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Walmart and other retailers look to follow Macy’s lead; 17/05/2018 – Walmart offers India chance to show that business is welcome; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three Classes of WBCMT 2003-C7; 09/05/2018 – Walmart said Wednesday that it would acquire an initial stake of roughly 77 percent in Flipkart; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart may retain Flipkart top executives if deal goes through – Livemint; 09/05/2018 – Walmart Invests $16 Billion to Become Flipkart Majority Holder

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06 billion and $59.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 322,420 shares to 1.16M shares, valued at $347.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 2.40 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.88M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (EBND).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.04 billion for 16.41 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $167.52M and $344.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 5,003 shares to 57,950 shares, valued at $5.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.07B for 26.93 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.