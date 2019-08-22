Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO) Cut as Stock Price Declined; As Abbvie (ABBV) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Griffin Asset Management Has Decreased Holding

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 12.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc sold 16,189 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 113,534 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.15M, down from 129,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $67.54. About 7.60 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/05/2018 – AbbVie Study’s Primary Endpoint Was Improvement in Progression-Free Survival; 27/04/2018 – AbbVie Presents New Investigational Data for Elagolix at the 2018 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) An; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SIGNIFICANTLY MORE PATIENTS RECEIVING UPADACITINIB ACHIEVED ACR50, ACR70 AND CLINICAL REMISSION AT WEEK 12 COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 25/04/2018 – Protocols: AbbVie advances its two star pipeline therapies, filing BLA for risankizumab and posting promising data for upadacitinib $ABBV; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Rises on Hepatitis C Beat, Alexion on Study: Health Wrap; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 12/04/2018 – Emerging Advanced Resources Could Rock The Canadian Cannabis Industry; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 12.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc sold 817,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 5.50 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296.79M, down from 6.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $48.77. About 18.37M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 26/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Gives $50M to Combat California Homelessness; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.44 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

