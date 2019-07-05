Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Lowered Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Stake by $1.49 Million as Shares Rose; Engaged Capital Stake in Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Upped by $117.30 Million

Engaged Capital Llc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 43.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc bought 5.10M shares as the company’s stock rose 37.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 16.86M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $389.83M, up from 11.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $22.03. About 148,032 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 9.63% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3q Adjusted EBITDA $73.4M; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 47C; 15/03/2018 – Join Celestial Seasonings 8th Annual B Strong Ride; 01/05/2018 – Main Street: Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING HAIN PURE PROTEIN; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $1.11 TO $1.18; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Expects to Complete Divestiture of Hain Pure Protein During 1H of Fiscal 2019; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.11-Adj EPS $1.18

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 9.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc sold 24,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 240,319 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.57 million, down from 265,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $64.78. About 73,272 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System; 17/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Participate in the 2018 MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN; 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 0.95% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.05 per share. MMP’s profit will be $242.30M for 15.28 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06B and $59.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 353,597 shares to 3.40 million shares, valued at $183.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 927,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.77 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU).

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Magellan Midstream DCF jumped 23% to record $318M in Q1 – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Magellan Midstream Prices $500 Million Debt Offering – PRNewswire” published on January 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Magellan Midstream eyes Cushing-to-Houston pipeline with Midland origin – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Incredibly Cheap Energy Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on June 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. Remains A Stock Prize – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Invs Limited Liability Company has 3,748 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 1,000 shares. Joel Isaacson & Ltd Liability Corp reported 22,213 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. 8,064 are owned by Acg Wealth. Laffer Invs invested in 0% or 5,139 shares. Cutter Com Brokerage reported 0.32% stake. Raymond James Na has 15,229 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cetera Advisor Net Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Northstar Investment Ltd Company stated it has 0.7% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Brown Brothers Harriman Com, a New York-based fund reported 5,053 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Capital Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 1.72% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). West Family Invs invested in 0.37% or 24,600 shares. Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 4,729 shares. New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.12% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $212.44 million activity. 2.08M shares were bought by Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P., worth $49.19M on Monday, May 13.