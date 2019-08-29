Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Lowered Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) as Stock Price Rose; Ciena (CIEN) Shareholder Becker Capital Management Lowered Position by $5.03 Million

Becker Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 11.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc sold 136,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 1.06M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.66M, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $40. About 2.45 million shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EPS 9c; 26/04/2018 – CIENA REITERATES ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR AT&T IN FISCAL 2018; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Rev $646.1M; 03/05/2018 – Eletronet Collaborates with Ciena for High-Speed and Cost-Effective Data Transport; 24/04/2018 – 75 Percent of Network Providers Expect Significant or Full Network Automation Within Five Years; 25/04/2018 – Lumentum et al. Plunge on DoJ Huawei Probe; Ciena’s Gain? — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – GLOBENET IN PACT WITH CIENA FOR LATAM SUBMARINE NETWORK; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ciena Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIEN); 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q REV. $730.0M, EST. $726.4M; 03/05/2018 – DekaBank Adds Ciena, Exits Booking, Cuts Deutsche Bank: 13F

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 20.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc sold 868,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 3.29 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $388.34 million, down from 4.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $135.56. About 17.41 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Al; 30/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Expands Into North Houston; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY REVENUE IN INTELLIGENT CLOUD WAS $7.9 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 18/04/2018 – SmartBear Empowers Developers to Create Quality Software at an Increased Speed; 12/03/2018 – President Donald Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for both General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 08/03/2018 – Microsoft Corporation vs Improved Search LLC | Terminated-Adverse Judgment | 03/08/2018; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft has previously looked to Linux to boost its public cloud and operate equipment in its data centers; 10/03/2018 – NYT: Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports April 2018 Traffic Statistics

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hp Inc by 931,128 shares to 2.48 million shares, valued at $48.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Intl Group Com (NYSE:AIG) by 18,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Keycorp New Com (NYSE:KEY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Fincl Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Whittier Trust stated it has 362 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Group Llp has invested 0% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Morgan Stanley holds 1.64 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Company holds 10,814 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 475,053 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Vanguard Grp Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0.01% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems, Louisiana-based fund reported 38,500 shares. De Burlo Group stated it has 171,300 shares or 1.29% of all its holdings. Magnetar Ltd Com invested in 23,217 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Weiss Multi invested in 0.08% or 90,000 shares. Huntington National Bank has invested 0% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). 476,784 are owned by Cookson Peirce & Communication. Hussman Strategic Advisors reported 65,000 shares.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06 billion and $59.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHC) by 991,531 shares to 23.68 million shares, valued at $763.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 35,979 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.35M shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VWOB).

