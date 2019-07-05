Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Lowered By $360,135 Its Deere & Co (DE) Holding; Pier 1 Imports US Has 0.59 Sentiment

Pier 1 Imports US Inc (PIR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.59 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.32, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 29 institutional investors increased and started new stock positions, while 49 sold and reduced holdings in Pier 1 Imports US Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 39.11 million shares, down from 40.85 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Pier 1 Imports US Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 24 Reduced: 25 Increased: 20 New Position: 9.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc decreased Deere & Co (DE) stake by 0.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc sold 2,265 shares as Deere & Co (DE)’s stock declined 10.98%. The Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc holds 1.01 million shares with $162.15 million value, down from 1.02M last quarter. Deere & Co now has $51.89B valuation. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $163.85. About 740,839 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES WERE DOWN MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Rev $10.7B; 11/04/2018 – Deere & Co sinks on weak March sales figures; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS `GREAT STRIDES’ MADE IN LOWERING INVENTORIES; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO: AGRICUTURE FUNDAMENTALS BETTER THAN 12 MONTHS AGO; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Foreign Currency Debt Ratings To John Deere Credit Compañía Financiera S.A.’s Expected Senior Issuances; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Aviva Public Limited Com has 0.13% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). First Midwest Retail Bank Division owns 46,844 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 60,827 shares. Scotia Capital Inc has 24,081 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moors Cabot Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,546 shares. Highland Capital Management LP holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 20,000 shares. Bollard Grp Ltd Liability stated it has 0.66% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Credit Agricole S A holds 0% or 186 shares. Amp Capital Invsts reported 87,235 shares stake. Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.16% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 12,190 shares. Guardian Life Ins Company Of America reported 0.02% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Bp Public Limited Co invested 0.31% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Moreover, Zwj Invest Counsel has 0.02% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Public Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.04% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 26,589 shares. Lincoln Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 3,444 shares.

Among 13 analysts covering Deere (NYSE:DE), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Deere had 21 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, July 1 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, May 20 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Credit Suisse. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Buy” on Monday, June 24. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, May 20 with “Buy”. On Wednesday, February 13 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Citigroup.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc increased Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) stake by 1.30M shares to 4.60M valued at $264.03 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Fidelity (FNCL) stake by 558,121 shares and now owns 2.10 million shares. Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) was raised too.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, up 9.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $896.26 million for 14.47 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.60% negative EPS growth.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.87 million activity. $1.87M worth of stock was sold by May John C II on Thursday, January 17.

A.R.T. Advisors Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pier 1 Imports, Inc. for 183,878 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc owns 267,727 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Teton Advisors Inc. has 0.01% invested in the company for 150,000 shares. The New York-based Virtu Financial Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Advisory Services Network Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 12,000 shares.

The stock increased 4.01% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $6.48. About 173,271 shares traded. Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (PIR) has declined 60.06% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PIR News: 19/04/2018 – PIER 1 IMPORTS INC – CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN FISCAL 2019 ARE EXPECTED TO TOTAL $60 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Pier 1 Imports 4Q EPS 19c; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONCLUDES REVIEW, DOWNGRADES PIER 1 IMPORTS RATINGS; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Pier 1 Imports Rating To ‘B-‘; Outlook Negative; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts Pier 1 Imports Rtgs On CreditWatch Negative; 18/04/2018 – PIER 1 IMPORTS INC – INVENTORIES AT END OF FISCAL 2018 DECREASED 13.4% TO $347.4 MLN, COMPARED TO $401.0 MLN A YEAR AGO; 19/04/2018 – Pier 1 has laid out a three-year plan to turn the business around, but it will “pressure profitability” in the near term; 18/04/2018 – Pier 1 Suspends Dividend, Guides Annual Loss — Earnings Review; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Sees Risk That Pier 1’s Strategy May Not Yield Sufficient Sales Growth Needed for Strong Earnings Recovery

