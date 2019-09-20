Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Lifted Its 3M Co (MMM) Stake; Matador Resources Co Has 1.24 Sentiment

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc increased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 5.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc acquired 64,617 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc holds 1.23M shares with $213.08M value, up from 1.16M last quarter. 3M Co now has $95.91B valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $166.72. About 1.28M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals – Science is Underappreciated; 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 05/03/2018 – 3M names operating chief Michael Roman as next CEO; 27/03/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 25/04/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M CO – KRISTEN LUDGATE IS APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 13/03/2018 – Communicating In Tough Conditions Just Got Easier With New Post-it Extreme Notes; 30/04/2018 – 3M GETS FDA 510 K CLEARANCE FOR ATTEST SUPER RAPID INDICATOR; 15/05/2018 – 3M Co Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer

Matador Resources Co (MTDR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.26, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 107 active investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 86 sold and reduced holdings in Matador Resources Co. The active investment managers in our database reported: 118.88 million shares, up from 108.09 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Matador Resources Co in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 69 Increased: 79 New Position: 28.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity. Shares for $176,260 were bought by PAGE GREGORY R.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc decreased Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) stake by 55,615 shares to 1.03 million valued at $95.33 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Tr (AGG) stake by 1.87M shares and now owns 4.33 million shares. Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. 3M has $199 highest and $14000 lowest target. $178.13’s average target is 6.84% above currents $166.72 stock price. 3M had 14 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 24. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, July 29 report. RBC Capital Markets downgraded 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Tuesday, July 9 to “Sector Perform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 3. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $19400 target in Friday, July 26 report. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, August 6. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, June 27. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Morgan Stanley.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc holds 2.86% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company for 4.09 million shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $578,759 activity.

The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.82. About 369,248 shares traded. Matador Resources Company (MTDR) has declined 47.42% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 02/05/2018 – Matador Resources 1Q Net $59.9M; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES CO – TOTAL ESTIMATED GROSS PROCEEDS OF OFFERING, BEFORE ESTIMATED FEES AND EXPENSES, ARE APPROXIMATELY $229.3 MLN; 05/03/2018 Matador Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – Matador Resources Company Provides 2018 Annual Meeting Webcast Information; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: Matador’s Ratings Upgrade Reflects the Co’s Growing Production and Reserves While Improving Its Cost Structure and Cap Efficiency; 24/05/2018 – Matador Resources: Steven W. Ohnimus to Resign From Board on June 7; 14/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Common Stk; 24/04/2018 – MATADOR PRIVATE EQUITY AG MT4.BN – SHAREHOLDERS OF MATADOR PRIVATE EQUITY AG TO DECIDE ON MERGER AT GENERAL MEETING; 02/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 32C; 19/04/2018 – MATADOR REPORTS COMPLETION & EXPANSION OF BLACK RIVER PLANT

Analysts await Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 43.75% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.48 per share. MTDR’s profit will be $31.49 million for 15.57 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Matador Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.