Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Lifted General Mls (GIS) Holding; Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Raised Its Ss&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) Stake

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC) stake by 5.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc acquired 101,300 shares as Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC)’s stock declined 19.87%. The Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc holds 1.86M shares with $106.89M value, up from 1.75M last quarter. Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc now has $12.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $50.57. About 118,771 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 16/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 10/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL: ION, SS&C MUST REPORT FIRM INTENTION BY 20 APR; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Rules out Offer for Fidessa; 24/04/2018 – Statement regarding Fidessa group plc (“Fidessa”); 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA; 04/04/2018 – Arash Massoudi: Scoop: US-based SS&C Technologies gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa – FT; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Rev $421.9M; 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – NO PROPOSED TERMS HAVE BEEN RECEIVED FROM SS&C AT THIS STAGE

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc increased General Mls Inc (GIS) stake by 0.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc acquired 25,563 shares as General Mls Inc (GIS)’s stock rose 3.51%. The Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc holds 3.23 million shares with $169.76M value, up from 3.21 million last quarter. General Mls Inc now has $32.68B valuation. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $54.15. About 669,168 shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 23/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sounds Inflation Alarm for Food Industry — Heard on the Street; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – NOW ESTIMATES CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL BE A 3 CENT BENEFIT TO FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 06/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: General Mills learns to love sweet cereals again; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS GIS.N CEO SAYS NORTH AMERICAN FREIGHT SPOT PRICES WERE NEAR 20-YEAR HIGHS IN FEBRUARY; 21/03/2018 – General Mills CEO ‘disappointed’ With Revenue, Unveils Cost Cuts And Revenue-boosting Measures — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – QTRLY NET SALES FOR GENERAL MILLS’ NORTH AMERICA RETAIL SEGMENT TOTALED $2.52 BLN, UP 1 PERCENT FROM PRIOR YEAR; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Net $941.4M

Among 4 analysts covering SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:SSNC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs has $80 highest and $5800 lowest target. $67.50’s average target is 33.48% above currents $50.57 stock price. SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs had 7 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, July 30. The stock of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by DA Davidson. On Tuesday, July 30 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 9. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Tuesday, July 30 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 22 investors sold SSNC shares while 103 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 199.24 million shares or 0.86% less from 200.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0.14% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) or 17.88 million shares. Sei Investments Com reported 71,622 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Palisade Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 117,466 shares. Asset Mngmt One Limited stated it has 142,900 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Origin Asset Mgmt Llp holds 1.27% or 197,500 shares. 51,202 were accumulated by Impact Advisors Ltd. 83,116 were reported by Efg Asset Management (Americas) Corp. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has 0.04% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk reported 0.03% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Massmutual Co Fsb Adv invested in 0.03% or 8,338 shares. 15,780 are held by Hrt Financial Ltd Liability Com. Advsrs Asset Inc stated it has 135,652 shares. Next Grp Inc reported 0.03% stake. Massachusetts Fincl Communications Ma owns 1.47M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0.01% or 380,339 shares.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased Wabco Holdings Inc (NYSE:WBC) stake by 215,000 shares to 126,750 valued at $16.81 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) stake by 173,350 shares and now owns 477,700 shares. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering General Mills (NYSE:GIS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. General Mills has $60 highest and $4800 lowest target. $52.55's average target is -2.95% below currents $54.15 stock price. General Mills had 18 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northside Cap Limited Com reported 15,216 shares. Burney reported 3,858 shares. Optimum Inv owns 0.01% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 720 shares. Rothschild & Asset Management Us Inc accumulated 259,834 shares. Lipe & Dalton reported 0.01% stake. 23,619 were accumulated by Dowling Yahnke Ltd Limited Liability Company. Advisor Limited Liability reported 19,019 shares stake. M&T Bancshares Corporation reported 220,504 shares. Lvm Management Limited Mi holds 0.1% or 8,254 shares. Shoker Counsel, a Ohio-based fund reported 35,763 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership reported 10,688 shares stake. Franklin Res has 384,160 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lee Danner And Bass Inc reported 17,440 shares. Tocqueville Asset LP reported 0% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has 0.05% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 2.53 million shares.

