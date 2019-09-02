Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Increases Stake in Occidental Pete (OXY); Centurylink (CTL) Stock Rose While Southeast Asset Advisors Has Upped Holding

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc bought 160,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 3.13M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207.02 million, up from 2.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $43.48. About 6.88M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio; 01/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 106,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.44 million, up from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.38. About 8.43 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – GSAT; 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Rev $5.95B; 06/03/2018 CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May Effective On Date Of CenturyLink’s 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. Shearer Bob bought $753,258 worth of stock. Shares for $437,790 were bought by Batchelder Eugene L.. $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Vangolen Glenn M.. Dillon Kenneth had bought 5,000 shares worth $222,850 on Friday, August 16. Backus Marcia E. had bought 10,000 shares worth $480,900 on Monday, June 10. Shares for $203,401 were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Avalon Advisors Llc has invested 0.16% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Amica Mutual Insurance Com invested 0.11% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Moreover, Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 2.53M shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. American International has 0.09% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 352,253 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Limited Liability has 3,764 shares. Gamco Et Al reported 0.01% stake. Bokf Na, Oklahoma-based fund reported 195,421 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc holds 0.06% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 3,292 shares. Arrow stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Syntal Capital Partners Ltd Com reported 11,816 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Kdi Capital Prns Limited Liability reported 0.58% stake. Adell Harriman & Carpenter holds 0% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 62,410 shares. Personal Advisors invested in 480,981 shares or 0.36% of the stock. First Allied Advisory reported 21,128 shares.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06 billion and $59.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Gsci Commodity I (GSG) by 71,928 shares to 16,788 shares, valued at $268,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 2.44 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 13,170 shares. 201,059 are owned by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv. Nomura Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Guyasuta Inv has invested 0.18% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Paradigm Asset Mngmt Communication Limited Liability Corp reported 42,780 shares stake. Hyman Charles D stated it has 25,686 shares. Moreover, Calamos Advsr Limited Co has 0.02% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Ameritas Incorporated has 0.01% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Parkside Fin Retail Bank And Trust has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 185,006 shares. 1 are owned by Delta Asset Mgmt Lc Tn. Moreover, Ellington Mgmt Grp Inc Llc has 0.42% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 191,000 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 24,891 shares in its portfolio. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability holds 755 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Inv Ptnrs Ltd Company accumulated 139,289 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.37 million activity. On Wednesday, March 6 the insider STOREY JEFFREY K bought $991,261. $95,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T. $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $24,608 was made by Chilton Kevin P. on Tuesday, March 12. 10,000 shares were bought by PERRY HARVEY P, worth $109,192.