Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Increases Stake in Intel (INTC); Union Bankshares Position in Philip Morris Intl (PM) Has Increased by $457,160

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 5,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,114 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72M, up from 36,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $84.99. About 2.19 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris 2018 EPS View Includes Favorable Currency Impact of About 6c/Share; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 1.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc bought 46,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.39M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $235.91 million, up from 4.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $52.71. About 13.18 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 22/05/2018 – Phillips Edison & Company Announces “Retail Intel” Podcast; 19/04/2018 – Intel and Portworx Deliver Breakthrough Performance to Answer Enterprises’ Demand for Stateful Containerized Applications in Pr; 29/05/2018 – Engadget: Intel faces age discrimination allegations following layoffs; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board Elects Risa Lavizzo-Mourey as Director; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Justice Deptartment hands over document to House Intel panel; 26/04/2018 – Intel Next Up for Chipmakers Coming Off Worst Slump Since 2011; 09/03/2018 – Intel Considers Acquisition Alternatives Including Possible Bid For; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Cognitive Systems EVP to Speak on the Intel Panel at CONNECTIONS™; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – EXPECTING 2018 REVENUE OF $67.5 BILLION, UP $2.5 BILLION FROM PRIOR GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – Intel Finds Another Chip Exploit, Says Fix Is in Place (Correct)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kemper Master Retirement Tru, Illinois-based fund reported 64,100 shares. James Invest Rech holds 34,733 shares. Clark Mgmt Gp Inc accumulated 648,373 shares. Fairfield Bush & has invested 1.31% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 404,801 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Toronto Dominion State Bank stated it has 1.20 million shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Northeast Consultants Inc accumulated 0.45% or 45,699 shares. 31,860 were accumulated by Reliance Tru Of Delaware. Tortoise Inv Mngmt holds 570 shares. Hartford Financial Mgmt owns 21,234 shares. Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Raymond James Tru Na reported 0.34% stake. Stevens Mgmt Lp holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 95,334 shares. 10,051 were reported by Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Company.

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 7,720 shares to 101,364 shares, valued at $4.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 5,954 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,514 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06 billion and $59.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr by 685,448 shares to 5.47M shares, valued at $180.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 335,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.94 million shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

