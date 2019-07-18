Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Increased By $73.85 Million Its Altria Group (MO) Holding; Letko Brosseau & Associates Raised Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Position By $599,925

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc increased Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) stake by 0.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc acquired 7,999 shares as Eastman Chemical Co (EMN)’s stock declined 10.82%. The Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc holds 942,046 shares with $71.48M value, up from 934,047 last quarter. Eastman Chemical Co now has $10.75B valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $77.56. About 273,737 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 32.17% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Nebraska House candidate Kara Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN PLANS 2Q MAINTENANCE OF LONGVIEW, TX, CRACKER; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 08/05/2018 – Brad Lich to address the Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 1H EPS ‘MODESTLY HIGHER’ THAN 2H; 02/04/2018 – Eastman Recognized as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for the Seventh Time; 03/04/2018 – China raises anti-dumping tariffs on ethylene glycol, diethylene glycol – commerce ministry; 29/05/2018 – Curt Espeland to address the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CEO MARK COSTA SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 04/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc increased Altria Group Inc (MO) stake by 39.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc acquired 1.30 million shares as Altria Group Inc (MO)’s stock rose 6.39%. The Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc holds 4.60 million shares with $264.03 million value, up from 3.30 million last quarter. Altria Group Inc now has $95.29 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.99% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $50.93. About 5.44 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s

Among 3 analysts covering Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Eastman Chemical had 6 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, April 12 report. The rating was downgraded by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, February 6 to “Market Perform”. The rating was upgraded by Nomura on Monday, April 15 to “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 0.05% or 1.07 million shares in its portfolio. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Company invested in 0.01% or 181 shares. Virtu Fincl Llc, New York-based fund reported 14,639 shares. Blb&B Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,434 shares. Mckinley Capital Llc Delaware has invested 0.02% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Swiss Bancorp accumulated 467,638 shares. Capital Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Scotia has invested 0% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). First Financial Bank Of Mount Dora Investment has invested 1.02% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Letko Brosseau Assocs Inc has 0.71% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). First Personal Fin Ser reported 0% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Bankshares Of America De invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Iberiabank accumulated 16,194 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Jefferies Gru Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 35,526 shares. Diamond Hill Cap Mngmt Inc stated it has 1.25M shares or 0.52% of all its holdings.

Among 4 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Altria Group had 10 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, January 22 to “Underweight”. Wells Fargo maintained Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) rating on Thursday, March 21. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $65 target. Bank of America maintained the shares of MO in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) rating on Tuesday, March 26. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $68 target. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Mngmt Lc reported 0.16% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 11,748 were accumulated by Mcgowan Grp Inc Asset Mngmt. 18,133 were accumulated by Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Company. Dean Invest Assoc Limited Liability Com has invested 0.34% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Mariner Llc holds 0.14% or 174,987 shares. Joel Isaacson And invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Qs Ltd Liability Corporation has 698,095 shares. Cim Investment Mangement Inc has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Baxter Bros accumulated 9,298 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Pinnacle Assocs accumulated 0.1% or 73,642 shares. Wms Lc invested in 18,094 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware reported 62,782 shares stake. Wallace Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.04% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus owns 71,533 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company reported 134,998 shares.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity. The insider Sakkab Nabil Y bought $52,033.