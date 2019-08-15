Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Holding in Deere & Co (DE) Has Decreased by $360,135; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Valuation Declined, Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Boosted by $1.37 Million Its Position

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 32.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 30,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57 million, up from 23,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $431.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $165.58. About 24.29M shares traded or 16.69% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 22/03/2018 – NETS SAYS ENTERS DEAL TO MAKE ALIPAY PAYMENT AVAILABLE IN NORDIC COUNTRIES; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Rev $9.87B; 31/05/2018 – CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS- TRANSITION ITS ONLINE CHINESE DISTRIBUTION TO FLAGSHIP STORE IN LUXURY PAVILION OF ALIBABA GROUP’S TMALL PLATFORM, IN FALL 2018; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 mln in India’s Paytm E-Commerce; 20/04/2018 – Alibaba buys Chinese chipmaker to aid internet of things business after ZTE ban; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUILD PAYMENT, LOGISTICS INFRASTRUCTURE IN SE ASIA; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma urges Trump and Xi to back away from trade war; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba Group: Will Inject a Further $2 Billion Into Southeast Asian Online Shopping Company Lazada; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB RECEIVES PROPOSAL FROM ALIBABA ON DATA CENTERS

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 0.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc sold 2,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $162.15 million, down from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $142.66. About 1.02M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford to Present Environmental Awards to City of Dubuque, Iowa, and John Deere Dubuque; 18/05/2018 – Deere’s ‘Messy Quarter’ Is Out of the Way Says Blair Analyst (Video); 18/05/2018 – DEERE REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $1.208 BILLION; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COSTS HAVE EXCEEDED FORECAST FOR THE YEAR, DUE LARGELY TO INFLATION IN U.S. STEEL PRICES AND TIGHT MARKET FOR LOGISTICS; 22/03/2018 – Deere & Co. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS VITAL THAT FARMERS HAVE EQUAL ACCESS TO THE GLOBAL MARKET; 25/04/2018 – John Deere invests in new test lab at Iowa State University; 21/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $172 FROM $159; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Guidance, But Notes Increase in Costs; 26/04/2018 – Global Tractor Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023 – Leading Manufacturers are Mahindra & Mahindra, John Deere, Tractors & Farm Equipment – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06 billion and $59.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 60,971 shares to 245,414 shares, valued at $13.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 1.08M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16 before the open. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, up 8.88% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $893.94M for 12.65 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.89% negative EPS growth.

