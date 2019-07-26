Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Holding In Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Was Boosted; Wellington Shields & Company Decreased Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $377,033; Valuation Rose

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc bought 136,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.97 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $203.65M, up from 2.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $71.93. About 4.29 million shares traded or 34.30% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid emerging market demand; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO SAYS “UNCERTAINTY IN GLOBAL MARKETS AND CATEGORY GROWTH WORLDWIDE REMAIN CHALLENGING”; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Net $634M; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Hldrs Reject ‘Mini-Tender’ Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Jakobsen, Currently Corporate Controller, to Succeed Dennis Hickey as CFO; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – HICKEY WILL ASSUME ROLE OF VICE CHAIRMAN; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Gross Margin 60.2%; 25/05/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Colgate-Palmolive; 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth

Wellington Shields & Company decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company sold 3,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,831 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84M, down from 51,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $115.71. About 10.00 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact Following The Administrator Change For 1 Jpmorgan Chase Transaction; 15/05/2018 – NII Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 06/04/2018 – A trade war between the U.S. and China represents the greatest threat to the world economy, the chairman of J.P. Morgan Chase International said on Friday; 19/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Announces First Major Branch Expansion in Greater Washington; 14/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 06/03/2018 – CERVED CERV.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 11.66 EUROS FROM 10.88 EUROS; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS.L – BOARD CONTINUES TO TRACK DEVELOPMENTS IN REGION CLOSELY, WITH ASSISTANCE OF JPMORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT’S INVESTMENT FUNCTIONS AND COMPLIANCE, AND COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – JPMORGAN POSTPONES BANXICO RATE CUT FORECAST TO 2Q19 FROM 4Q18; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bahl Gaynor accumulated 31,586 shares. Lvm Cap Management Mi owns 3,200 shares. Dupont Mngmt holds 67,639 shares. Windsor Limited Com stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moreover, Joel Isaacson & Limited Co has 0.13% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Victory Capital Inc reported 90,877 shares. Waters Parkerson & Com Lc accumulated 20,885 shares. American Gp reported 366,375 shares. Whitnell & invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Verity And Verity Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 28,046 shares. Yacktman Asset Management Lp invested 1.07% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Us Bank & Trust De owns 772,803 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Company reported 114,836 shares. Court Place Advisors Ltd invested in 1.18% or 42,680 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.22% or 342,950 shares.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06 billion and $59.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity (FIDU) by 39,289 shares to 760,346 shares, valued at $29.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 23,636 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,546 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $372,590 activity.

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08 million and $196.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 19,882 shares to 29,300 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First National Tru Com owns 176,723 shares for 1.79% of their portfolio. Conning Inc stated it has 495,523 shares. 4,143 are owned by First National Bank Of Hutchinson. Dock Street Asset Management has 3,946 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Cleararc Cap owns 79,453 shares. Roanoke Asset Mgmt New York owns 1.25% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 26,561 shares. Brandes Invest Prtn Lp has invested 0.15% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Markel Corporation reported 0.32% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Company has 0.33% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 101,573 shares. Int Sarl has invested 0.32% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 7.10M shares. The California-based Miracle Mile Limited Liability Com has invested 1.04% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). New York-based Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.09% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Atlantic Union Bancorporation stated it has 56,382 shares or 1.58% of all its holdings. Bedell Frazier Counseling holds 0.09% or 2,342 shares.