Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Has Raised Its Holding in Walmart (WMT) by $1.54 Million; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Antipodean Advisors Has Cut Its Holding by $14.24 Million

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 68.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 3,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50M, down from 11,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $897.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $40.49 during the last trading session, reaching $1814.83. About 2.19 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – NFL, AMAZON RENEW STREAMING PACT FOR THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL; 13/04/2018 – Recode: Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay; 26/03/2018 – Amazon signs distribution deal with French retailer Casino; 23/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes; 13/05/2018 – Walmart shifts global strategy to battle Amazon; 07/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM, REPORTS COMMENCEMENT OF OFFER TO EXCHANGE SOME OUTS; 18/04/2018 – RBC’s Mahaney Sees 200 Million Amazon Prime Members by 2021 (Video); 20/03/2018 – Amazon Passes Alphabet as Second-Largest U.S. Company; 13/03/2018 – Tony Romm: for the moment, sources say the event is set for March 20. hearing attendees are reps from FB, Google, Amazon, Snap; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON STUDIOS SEALS FIRST-LOOK DEAL WITH KENNETH LONERGAN

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 0.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc bought 15,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 3.13M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305.53 million, up from 3.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $311.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $109.06. About 2.06M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 16/05/2018 – A new shop on Walmart’s website will feature more than 125 brands sold at Lord & Taylor, creating a “store within a store” both companies hope will boost sales; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CEO SAYS FLIPKART WILL BECOME KEY CENTER OF LEARNING FOR THE U.S. RETAILER; 16/03/2018 – Walmart could help one of India’s top e-commerce start-ups compete with Amazon; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to Add 500 FedEx Office Locations in Walmart U.S. Stores; 07/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Walmart Brazil ops bidders peg unit’s back taxes at up to $3 billion; 08/05/2018 – In a potential setback for the retailer, Walmart’s online grocery delivery partnerships with Uber and Lyft have ended; 10/05/2018 – Walmart chief hunts for more deals after Flipkart investment; 11/05/2018 – WALMART SETTLES DISPUTE W/LABOR ACTIVISTS OVER WORKER PROTEST; 19/04/2018 – Walmart eases its dress code as labor market tightens; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to add 500 new locations in Walmart stores in 2 years

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.36 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

