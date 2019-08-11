Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Has Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $101.67 Million; Share Value Rose; Walthausen & Company Has Cut Position in Standex Int’l (SXI) as Share Price Rose

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 20.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc sold 868,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 3.29 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $388.34M, down from 4.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – StarLeaf is the First to Deliver Microsoft Teams Meeting Room Support; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine lnstances; 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Receives Industry Innovation Award; 28/05/2018 – DayMark® Safety Systems Revolutionizes the Food Services Industry With a Digital Distribution Platform for Food Labeling – Powered by Microsoft and Sonata; 16/04/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Participation in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 07/03/2018 – eXp Realty Announces February ICON Agents; 13/03/2018 – CafeX Extends CRMs Power with New Release of Live Assist for Microsoft Dynamics 365; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in AI

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in Standex Int’l Corp (SXI) by 13.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 16,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.10% . The institutional investor held 104,900 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70 million, down from 120,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Standex Int’l Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $775.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $61.26. About 44,048 shares traded. Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) has declined 31.51% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SXI News: 01/05/2018 – Standex 3Q EPS $1.00; 01/05/2018 – STANDEX 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.11, EST. $1.21; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Willdan Group, Standex International, Chase, Black Knight Financial Services, Hubbe; 15/03/2018 – Standex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 10/05/2018 – Standex to Webcast 2018 Investor Day on May 17th; 23/03/2018 – Standex Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 Standex Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Mar. 15-16; 03/04/2018 – Standex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Apr. 10-11; 23/04/2018 – DJ Standex International Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SXI); 16/04/2018 – Standex Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06B and $59.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 541,443 shares to 10.75M shares, valued at $337.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 10.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.22M shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.26 EPS, down 21.25% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.6 per share. SXI’s profit will be $15.94 million for 12.15 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Standex International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 93.85% EPS growth.