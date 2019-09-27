Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Has Lifted Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Aviva Plc Lowered Its Holding by $529,317

Aviva Plc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc sold 5,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 256,188 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.46 million, down from 261,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $118.45. About 1.96M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS Executives Look to Accelerate ‘Transformation’; 25/04/2018 – UPS – INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q International Rev and Operating Profit Climb 15%; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 25/04/2018 – UPS – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF VOLUNTARY PROGRAM WILL BE DISCLOSED AT A FUTURE DATE; 30/05/2018 – China Xinhua News: #BREAKING: Large propane tanks exploded at a UPS building in Lexington, Kentucky, injuring at least two; 03/05/2018 – Sajid Javid Ups and downs; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Milliken, CO GO Rtgs To ‘AA-‘; New Debt Rated ‘AA-‘; 09/04/2018 – BORYSZEW SA BORY.WA – RKK INVESTMENTS SP. Z O.O. UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 23.87% VOTING RIGHTS FROM 20.40% VOTING RIGHTS; 23/04/2018 – Science Start-Ups Gain Strong Momentum at the Prince William Science Accelerator

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc bought 42,116 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 2.74 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $306.85M, up from 2.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $117.03. About 9.61M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 02/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: JPMorgan $1b Credit Card ABS, CHAIT 2018-A1; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Return on Common Equity 15%; 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 13/05/2018 – ClearPath Capital: #SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead #IPO; 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN REACHES SETTLEMENT IN ESTATE CASE WITH $8 BLN VERDICT; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN HIRES CREDIT SUISSE’S ARASARATNAM FOR CYBERSECURITY; 23/04/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN PICKS JP MORGAN AND VTB CAPITAL TO LEAD INTERNATIONAL LISTING OF KAZAKHTELECOM; 19/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N – OPENING UP TO 70 NEW BRANCHES, HIRING UP TO 700 NEW EMPLOYEES IN VIRGINIA, MARYLAND AND D.C; 21/03/2018 – Business Insider: JPMorgan says it’s found the perfect trade for worried Facebook investors @BIPrime; 13/03/2018 – EQT Is Said to Consider Sale of Polish Medical Devices Firm HTL

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06 billion and $62.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 182,751 shares to 4.14M shares, valued at $477.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity (FTEC) by 197,938 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.28 million shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity (FIDU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baozun Inc by 10,991 shares to 167,672 shares, valued at $8.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 14,561 shares in the quarter, for a total of 713,734 shares, and has risen its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP).

