Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Has Decreased Kimberly Clark (KMB) Position By $2.72 Million; Timberland Bancorp (TSBK) Sentiment Is 1.74

Timberland Bancorp Inc (TSBK) investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.26, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 33 institutional investors opened new and increased positions, while 19 reduced and sold holdings in Timberland Bancorp Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 4.07 million shares, up from 4.00 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Timberland Bancorp Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 15 Increased: 23 New Position: 10.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc decreased Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) stake by 14.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc sold 22,092 shares as Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)’s stock rose 8.11%. The Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc holds 130,849 shares with $16.21 million value, down from 152,941 last quarter. Kimberly Clark Corp now has $48.52B valuation. The stock increased 1.67% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $138.4. About 812,237 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 21/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES GIUSY BUONFANTINO AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFIC; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Includes $82 Million Net Charge From Tax Bill; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Co., Kimberly-Clark in Bahamas Surgery Center Case; 20/04/2018 – Kimberley-Clark looks to begin arbitration against Venezuela; 14/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Adj EPS $6.90-Adj EPS $7.20; 12/04/2018 – Made in Alabama: BREAKING: Kimberly-Clark announces $100M investment in #MobileAL mill to expand capacity; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO: COFECE CONDUCTING REVIEW OF SOME MKTS; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Net $93M

Cutler Capital Management Llc holds 2.49% of its portfolio in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. for 214,971 shares. Westport Asset Management Inc owns 93,093 shares or 1.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Opus Capital Group Llc has 0.18% invested in the company for 23,827 shares. The California-based Davis Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.12% in the stock. Gradient Investments Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 20,882 shares.

The stock increased 0.36% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $24.93. About 12,266 shares traded or 5.78% up from the average. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (TSBK) has declined 25.45% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.45% the S&P500. Some Historical TSBK News: 23/05/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT CLOSE; 23/05/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO TIMBERLAND’S EARNINGS WITHIN FIRST YEAR FOLLOWING CLOSE; 24/04/2018 – Timberland Bancorp Earnings Per Share Increases 36% to $0.57 for Second Fiscal Quarter of 2018; 23/04/2018 DJ Timberland Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSBK); 23/05/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP IN PACT FOR PURCHASE OF SOUTH SOUND BANK; 24/04/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC – BOARD DECLARED SPECIAL ONE-TIME DIVIDEND OF $0.10 PER COMMON SHARE PAYABLE ON MAY 25, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Timberland Bancorp 2Q EPS 57c; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys 1.1% Position in Timberland Bancorp/WA; 23/05/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP, AND SOUTH SOUND BANK SIGN DEFINITIVE MERGER; 23/05/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT AND PLAN OF MERGER PURSUANT TO WHICH SOUTH SOUND BANK WILL MERGE WITH & INTO CO’S SUBSIDIARY, TIMBERLAND BANK

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. The company has market cap of $207.94 million. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 9.3 P/E ratio. The firm also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial mortgage, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $627.52M for 19.33 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Kimberly-Clark had 13 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, April 23, the company rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, April 23 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) earned “Sell” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, June 17. The stock of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $124 target in Tuesday, February 12 report. The stock of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, June 18 by Morgan Stanley.

