Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Has Boosted Its Stake in Ppg Inds (PPG) by $4.80 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Findlay Park Partners Llp Upped Its Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Stake

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc increased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 1.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc bought 41,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 2.22 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $258.62 million, up from 2.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $120.69. About 1.21M shares traded or 4.96% up from the average. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 26/04/2018 – PPG Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – DURING QTR, EXPERIENCED FURTHER RAW MATERIAL INFLATION & HIGHER LOGISTICS COSTS ACROSS ALL OF CO’S BUSINESSES; 10/05/2018 – PPG Delays Earnings Report and Fires Controller Amid Investigation of Financial Irregularities; 22/05/2018 – PPG Industries Unable to Predict Timing or Outcome of Investigation; 10/05/2018 – PPG: Investigation Has Also Identified Improper Shifting of Pre-Tax Expense Between Qtrly Periods in 2017; 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Program Aims to Further Right-Size Employee Headcount and Production Capacity; 19/04/2018 – PPG SEES HIGHER 2Q PRICE GAINS THAN 1.6% Y/Y REALIZED IN 1Q; 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Sees Taking $80M-$85M Restructuring Charge in 2Q 201; 19/04/2018 – PPG HAS BEGUN AN EXTENSIVE REVIEW OF COST STRUCTURE; 10/05/2018 – PPG: Investigation Has Found Evidence of Improper Acctg Entries Made by Certain Employees at Former Controller’s Direction

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 21.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 362,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 2.04 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $203.02M, up from 1.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $102.24. About 1.11M shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 08/05/2018 – Mercer’s Tracy Watts Named `Top 25 Consultant’ by Consulting® Magazine; 14/03/2018 – Marsh Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 17/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Raises Dividend to 41.5c Vs. 37.5c; 24/05/2018 – REG-MMC NORILSK NICKEL MMC NORILSK NICKEL: NORILSK NICKEL BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS; 19/04/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD – FINAL SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND OF 4.0 SEN PER SHARE; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Labcorp, Cuts Marsh & McLennan; 28/05/2018 – MMC Corp Bhd 1Q EPS MYR0.0140; 03/04/2018 – “I actually do see the correction of another 10 percent happening (and) I think it will be overdue and probably salutary,” David Marsh, managing director and co-founder at think tank OMFIF, told CNBC Tuesday; 24/04/2018 – As AI Shapes the Future of Work, Employers Focus on Human Skills and Employees Crave Jobs with Purpose; 19/04/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD MMCB.KL – UNIT GETS CONTRACT FOR WORKS WORTH 138.0 MLN RGT FROM FROM MINISTRY OF DEFENCE MALAYSIA

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $11.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 165,885 shares to 5.46 million shares, valued at $361.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 286,992 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.37M shares, and cut its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold MMC shares while 213 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 420.00 million shares or 0.42% more from 418.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold PPG shares while 196 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 179.23 million shares or 1.44% less from 181.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.