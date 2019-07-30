Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Decreased Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) Stake by $402,240; As Chevron New (CVX) Stock Rose, Shareholder Jupiter Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.82 Million

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc sold 16,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 664,659 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.29 million, down from 681,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.78. About 898,690 shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 0.74% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Announces Promotion and Addition to Its Senior Management Team; 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180852: Andeavor; Plains All American Pipeline, L.P; 05/03/2018 PLAINS ALL AMERICAN CEO GREG ARMSTRONG SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of First-Quarter 2018 Earnings; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Chris R. Chandler Senior VP, Strategic Planning and Acquisitions; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q REV. $8.40B, EST. $7.56B; 05/04/2018 – Texas oil output surge clogs pipelines, depresses prices; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $593M, EST. $570.6M; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN REITERATES 2018 GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Plains All American Pipeline LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 14.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 14,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,432 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.40M, down from 99,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $123.75. About 1.39 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES LNG MARKET OVERSUPPLY IN MID-TERM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO WIRTH SPEAKS IN CNBC INTERVIEW; 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS CHEVRON UNIT MAY BUY 20% OF BC TERMINAL; 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 12/03/2018 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL STARTS NEW ETHANE CRACKER IN BAYTOWN; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Faces Methane Shareholder Vote as Exxon Gets a Pass; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Venezuela Arrests, Canada Pipeline Battle: Energy Wrap; 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON PROCEEDS WITH SECOND STAGE OF GORGON PROJECT IN WA; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 06:50 PM

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp New by 13,264 shares to 71,632 shares, valued at $11.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 40,823 shares in the quarter, for a total of 219,559 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loudon Management Limited Company accumulated 3,663 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Cincinnati accumulated 716,000 shares. National Pension Ser accumulated 1.81M shares. Synovus Corporation stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Signature Estate And Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.93% stake. Fruth Inv Management accumulated 33,741 shares. Daiwa Securities Gp has 0.12% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Horizon Investment Services Limited invested in 1.83% or 21,817 shares. Community Bancorp Of Raymore invested in 2,717 shares. Court Place Lc holds 8,509 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Nwq Investment Management Lc stated it has 427,559 shares. Highlander Ltd Liability Corporation holds 7,294 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mgmt Inc has 61,424 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Dock Street Asset Mngmt accumulated 1,658 shares. Sarl has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $1.80 earnings per share, up 1.12% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.43B for 17.19 P/E if the $1.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.50% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $838,808 activity.

Analysts await Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 13.16% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.38 per share. PAA’s profit will be $312.59M for 13.83 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.68% negative EPS growth.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06B and $59.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 160,084 shares to 3.13 million shares, valued at $207.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 541,443 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.75M shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold PAA shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Gru Incorporated Lc reported 0.02% stake. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.21% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Oppenheimer Asset reported 0.03% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Raymond James & holds 0.01% or 331,167 shares. Cadence Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.84% or 832,154 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs holds 0.04% or 397,719 shares in its portfolio. Fdx Incorporated reported 19,845 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gam Ag invested in 0.02% or 14,615 shares. Bollard Group Limited Liability Corp holds 370,548 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Ballentine Prns Limited Liability holds 0.15% or 119,382 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc owns 21,214 shares. Captrust Advisors owns 74,256 shares. Highlander Cap Ltd Liability reported 80 shares stake. Sei Invs invested in 45,205 shares or 0% of the stock. Hartford Fincl Mgmt reported 37,496 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $188.94 million activity.