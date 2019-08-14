Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Decreased Its Lowes Cos (LOW) Holding; ELCORA ADVANCED MATERIALS ORDINARY (ECORF) Shorts Decreased By 50%

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc decreased Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) stake by 0.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc sold 6,567 shares as Lowes Cos Inc (LOW)’s stock declined 8.40%. The Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc holds 2.75 million shares with $301.02 million value, down from 2.76 million last quarter. Lowes Cos Inc now has $73.87 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.31% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $94.35. About 3.77 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE INC – LOWE WILL SUCCEED BRIAN SCHMITT; 22/05/2018 – Rare Disease Report® Expands Strategic Alliance Partnership with Lowe Syndrome Association; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MORE LIKELY NEXT MOVE IN THE CASH RATE WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN SYDNEY Q&A SESSION; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS ENCOURAGED BY STRONG SALES MOMENTUM SEEN AS WEATHER IMPROVED- CONF CALL; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Trade Tensions a Risk for Australian Growth; 18/05/2018 – Lowe Enterprises Investors Acquires 1 Kennedy Flats Apartment Community; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: INFLATION GLOBALLY WILL GRADUALLY PICK UP; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES – AS A PART OF EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH GE, LOWE’S WILL BECOME NATIONWIDE HOME CENTER TO OFFER GE LIGHT BULBS; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MAIN UNCERTAINTIES ON ECONOMIC OUTLOOK LIE IN THE INTERNATIONAL ARENA

ELCORA ADVANCED MATERIALS CORP ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:ECORF) had a decrease of 50% in short interest. ECORF’s SI was 200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 50% from 400 shares previously. The stock decreased 14.52% or $0.009 during the last trading session, reaching $0.053. About 1,000 shares traded. Elcora Advanced Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECORF) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Elcora Advanced Materials Corp., a graphite and graphene company, mines, processes, refines, produces, and markets graphene and graphite products. The company has market cap of $4.05 million. It holds 40% interests in Sakura Graphite Ltd, which operates the Sakura Graphite Mine located in Sri Lanka. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Elcora Resources Corp. and changed its name to Elcora Advanced Materials Corp. in February 2016.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Shares for $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19. 250 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares with value of $23,725 were bought by WARDELL LISA W. Shares for $950,538 were bought by Ellison Marvin R.