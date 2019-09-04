Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Cut Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Position; 0 Analysts Covering NorthWestern (NWE)

Among 2 analysts covering Northwestern Corp (NYSE:NWE), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Northwestern Corp has $65 highest and $65 lowest target. $65’s average target is -10.92% below currents $72.97 stock price. Northwestern Corp had 5 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Barclays Capital downgraded NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) on Wednesday, March 20 to “Underweight” rating. See NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) latest ratings:

26/08/2019 Broker: Williams Capital Group Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Hold Upgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

06/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $62 New Target: $65 Downgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Sell New Target: $65 Maintain

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc decreased Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) stake by 9.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc sold 24,785 shares as Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP)’s stock rose 5.82%. The Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc holds 240,319 shares with $14.57 million value, down from 265,104 last quarter. Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp now has $14.97B valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $66.58. About 135,819 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75c Vs. 92c; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 20/04/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 4/20/2018; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c; 26/04/2018 – MMP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C, EST 93.75C

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial clients in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska, the United States. The company has market cap of $3.64 billion. It operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations divisions. It has a 17.16 P/E ratio. The firm generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as has municipal franchises to purchase, transport, and distribute natural gas.

More notable recent NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What To Know Before Buying NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is NorthWestern Corporation’s (NYSE:NWE) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “NorthWestern Announces Stipulation and Settlement Agreement in Montana Electric General Rate Review – PRNewswire” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Utility Stocks to Save From the Wreckage – Investorplace.com” with publication date: October 12, 2018.

The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $72.97. About 74,404 shares traded. NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) has risen 19.69% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.69% the S&P500. Some Historical NWE News: 02/05/2018 – St. Jude Children’s Hospital Researcher Awarded the First Northwestern Mutual Excellence in Childhood Cancer Survivorship Award; 23/03/2018 – SYRIAN STATE TV CITING ITS CORRESPONDENT: REBELS IN SECOND ENCLAVE IN EASTERN GHOUTA AGREE A DEAL TO EVACUATE TO NORTHWESTERN IDLIB PROVINCE; 14/03/2018 – Northwestern Mutual Announces New Senior Leadership Appointments; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Report of gunman on Northwestern campus was a hoax; 04/04/2018 – NORTHWESTERN ENERGY SIGNS CONTRACT WITH ITRON TO MODERNIZE ENER; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: NorthWestern May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs; 20/03/2018 – RPT-NORTHWESTERN ENERGY – TO ACQUIRE TWO DOT WIND FARM LLC, A 9.7-MEGAWATT WIND PROJECT NEAR CENTRAL MONTANA COMMUNITY OF TWO DOT; 25/05/2018 – NHC SAYS TROPICAL STORM ALBERTO FORMS OVER THE NORTHWESTERN CARIBBEAN SEA; 24/04/2018 – NORTHWESTERN REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – NORTHWESTERN 1Q EPS $1.18, EST. $1.16

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 0.23% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 8,642 shares. Laffer owns 0% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 5,139 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability accumulated 350 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Alabama-based Welch Grp Incorporated Lc has invested 0.01% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Evermay Wealth Management, Virginia-based fund reported 4,264 shares. Rh Dinel Investment Counsel holds 40,250 shares or 2.41% of its portfolio. Lucas Mgmt reported 3.2% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Miller Howard Investments Ny has 1.25 million shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 0.02% stake. Starr has invested 2.66% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). First Foundation stated it has 3,887 shares. Bessemer Group Inc holds 0% or 13,127 shares in its portfolio. Richard C Young & Ltd owns 7,261 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Blackhill Capital Incorporated reported 64,800 shares stake. 12,221 were accumulated by Eagle Ridge Investment Mgmt.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc increased Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr stake by 965,158 shares to 13.14M valued at $438.21 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Eversource Energy stake by 31,709 shares and now owns 4.70M shares. Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Magellan Midstream (NYSE:MMP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Magellan Midstream has $75 highest and $6600 lowest target. $70.43’s average target is 5.78% above currents $66.58 stock price. Magellan Midstream had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) on Friday, August 2 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Ladenburg given on Tuesday, March 26. Bank of America maintained Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) rating on Tuesday, July 30. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $6600 target. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, August 6 by Credit Suisse. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, August 2 report. The stock of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by J.P. Morgan.

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMP’s profit will be $242.80M for 15.41 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.