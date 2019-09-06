Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Cut Its Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) Holding by $402,240; Halcyon Management Partners LP Cut Its T Mobile Us (TMUS) Position by $3.05 Million as Stock Rose

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc sold 16,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 664,659 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.29 million, down from 681,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $21.12. About 678,532 shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 05/03/2018 PLAINS ALL AMERICAN CEO GREG ARMSTRONG SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ. EPU 36C, EST. 32C; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN REITERATES 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Announces Promotion and Addition to Its Senior Management Team; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180852: Andeavor; Plains All American Pipeline, L.P; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY REVENUES $8,398 MLN VS $6,667 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Distributions

Halcyon Management Partners Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp sold 44,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 168,855 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67M, down from 213,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $78.69. About 852,776 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 27/04/2018 – Correction to Sprint-T-Mobile Deal; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing – source [20:46 BST09 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile’s Legere Discusses Proposed Sprint Takeover (Video); 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: T-Mobile in new talks to acquire Sprint; 16/04/2018 – FCC IN SETTLEMENT WITH T-MOBILE FOR RURAL CALL DELIVERY; 16/04/2018 – FCC: Settlement with T-Mobile for Rural Call Completion Violations; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO to regulators: China is beating US on fast 5G wireless but our Sprint deal can change that; 16/04/2018 – T-MOBILE USA TO PAY $40 MILLION CIVIL PENALTY TO RESOLVE FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATION OVER RURAL CALL COMPLETION -STATEMENT; 30/04/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Could a Sprint/T-Mobile deal win regulatory approval?; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO: LOOKING FORWARD TO SPENDING MORE DAYS IN DC

Analysts await Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.43 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.43 per share. PAA’s profit will be $312.87M for 12.28 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.82% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $848.30M for 19.87 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

