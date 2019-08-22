Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Boosted Its International Business Machs (IBM) Holding by $28.23 Million as Market Value Rose; Bowling Portfolio Management Boosted Its Holding in Phillips 66 (PSX) by $600,115 as Market Value Rose

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 8.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc bought 200,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 2.67M shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $376.25M, up from 2.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $134.25. About 2.80M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM: RECEIVED $810M IN SETTLEMENTS FROM TAX AUDITS; 03/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re 8-K; 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 13 percent on the 12-month period; 23/04/2018 – The Daily Swig: IBM launches open-source toolkit for #AI developer; 31/05/2018 – IBM Bluemix Services Market to Touch US$ 38,847 Million by 2026; Increasing Adoption of IBM Bluemix Services Across a Wide Rang; 18/04/2018 – XTD LTD XTD.AX – SIGNED COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH IBM FOR GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION OF SMART CITIES SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS; 20/03/2018 – IBM TO REITERATE 2018 OPERATING NON-GAAP EPS; 16/03/2018 – IBM Helps Accelerate AI with Fast New Data Platform, Elite Team; 19/03/2018 – Intersections Inc. Launches AI-Powered Identity Theft Protection with IBM Watson; 16/04/2018 – Marsh Collaborates with IBM, ACORD, and ISN to Apply Blockchain Technology for First Commercial Proof of Insurance

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 13.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 6,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 51,750 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93M, up from 45,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $99.3. About 1.85 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY TO COMPLETE UNIT RESTARTS NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM; 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 EXPECTS FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON ETHANE CRACKER IN LATE 2019 -CEO; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net Profit Down 2.1% as Refining Income Declines

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06B and $59.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 71,572 shares to 697,674 shares, valued at $59.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 29,219 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 529,868 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based North Star Inv Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.25% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Glovista reported 0.06% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Rwwm stated it has 14.01% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Hengehold Capital Ltd Company owns 15,005 shares. Martin And Tn stated it has 8,251 shares. Pacific Global Inv Mngmt Com holds 0.2% or 6,495 shares. Washington Tru Bancorp accumulated 7,757 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Moreover, Westover Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 0.13% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,825 shares. Moreover, Argyle Cap Management Inc has 1.4% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 25,875 shares. Seabridge Advisors Lc accumulated 60,153 shares. Clarivest Asset Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Oakbrook Invests Llc owns 8,921 shares. Missouri-based Duncker Streett And Com has invested 0.55% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Todd Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 2,309 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsr reported 1.48% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “IBM Stops Buybacks to Pay for Red Hat – Investorplace.com” on August 09, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “IBM (IBM) Stock Looks to Have Reached a Good Entry Point – Investorplace.com” published on August 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Chevron, IBM And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 1 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: IBM vs. Oracle – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89 million and $629.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) by 15,637 shares to 65,253 shares, valued at $4.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 18,358 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,721 shares, and cut its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.