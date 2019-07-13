Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Boosted Its Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $7.48 Million as Share Price Rose; Chatham Capital Group Upped Holding in Getty Rlty New (GTY) by $576,544

Chatham Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Getty Rlty Corp New (GTY) by 51.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc bought 18,017 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 52,787 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, up from 34,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Getty Rlty Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $30.91. About 76,507 shares traded. Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) has risen 30.12% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.69% the S&P500. Some Historical GTY News: 26/03/2018 – GETTY REALTY AMENDS & RESTATES SR UNSECURED CREDIT PACT; 26/03/2018 – Getty Realty Increases Size of Revolving Facility; 08/05/2018 – GETTY REALTY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.68 TO $1.74; 26/03/2018 – GETTY REALTY CORP – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF TERM LOAN FROM JUNE 2020 TO MARCH 2023; 03/05/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Receives Investment Grade Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of BBB- with Stable Outlook from Fitch Ratings; 21/04/2018 – DJ Getty Realty Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTY); 08/05/2018 – GETTY REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR 44C, EST. 47C; 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty 1Q EPS 25c; 26/03/2018 – GETTY REALTY – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT INCREASES CO’S BORROWING CAPACITY UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING FACILITY FROM $175 MLN TO $250 MLN; 26/03/2018 – Getty Realty Lowers Interest Rates, Extends Maturities

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc bought 126,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 7.26 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $429.27M, up from 7.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $57.19. About 9.25 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny; 17/04/2018 – Globetouch Appoints Marni Walden, Former Verizon Executive, as New Board Chair; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, accepted amounts and pricing terms of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – DOES NOT PROJECT TO HAVE ANY MANDATORY PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS UNTIL ABOUT 2026; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 23/04/2018 – telecompetitor: EXCLUSIVE: AT&T, Verizon Outline FirstNet Interoperability Details; Rural Specifics Remain Light…; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: $234M IN 1Q CONNECTED VEHICLE REVENUE; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN ADJUSTED EPS IN 2018 BEFORE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM AND REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO RETAIN THE 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES, SENDING MEASURE TO THE U.S. HOUSE; 14/03/2018 – RI PUC: 4811 Verizon Rhode Island Tariff filing to withdraw Enhanced Universal Emergency Number Service, Public Emergency Call

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06 billion and $59.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr by 685,448 shares to 5.47M shares, valued at $180.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 65,528 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08M shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hemenway Tru Limited Liability Corp holds 0.11% or 11,953 shares. Botty Limited Com holds 0.28% or 15,830 shares. Check Capital Mngmt Inc Ca accumulated 73,685 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 2.37M shares. Mcdaniel Terry & holds 4,935 shares. Ironwood Inv Counsel Llc invested in 28,387 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Invesco reported 14.38 million shares. Ht Limited Com reported 6,079 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Schnieders Capital Mngmt Limited Com has invested 2.31% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 137,386 were accumulated by Bradley Foster Sargent Ct. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc reported 12,024 shares stake. Ipswich Mgmt Com Inc reported 28,321 shares. Moreover, Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt Company has 0.01% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). B Riley Wealth has 0.69% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 67,400 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank holds 1.10M shares.

