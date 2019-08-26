Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) Stake Boosted by Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P; Chemical Bank Has Lowered Stake in Chemical Finl (CHFC) as Share Value Declined

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) by 6.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 10,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 159,550 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82M, up from 149,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Charles Schwab Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $37.02. About 200,336 shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500.

Chemical Bank decreased its stake in Chemical Finl Corp (CHFC) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank sold 32,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.82% . The institutional investor held 1.27 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.08 million, down from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Chemical Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $42.04. About 2.51 million shares traded or 155.99% up from the average. Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) has declined 27.39% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.39% the S&P500.

More notable recent Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Chemical Financial Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Chemical Financial (CHFC) and TCF Financial (TFC) Announce Regulatory Approval for Merger of Equals – StreetInsider.com” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “7 Stocks on Sale the Insiders Are Buying – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Chemical Financial Corporation (CHFC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 31, 2019 : FIS, CHFC, TTEK, FOLD, FE, VGR, BSMX, AVP, QQQ, ZNGA, MSFT, FIT – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.43 million activity. TORGOW GARY had bought 10,100 shares worth $395,789 on Thursday, June 13. The insider KLAESER DENNIS L bought $392,205. 6,380 Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) shares with value of $249,611 were bought by SHAFER THOMAS C.

Chemical Bank, which manages about $886.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,454 shares to 94,179 shares, valued at $17.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,191 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI).

Analysts await Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 3.06% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.98 per share. CHFC’s profit will be $72.27M for 10.41 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Chemical Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold CHFC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 61.06 million shares or 2.37% more from 59.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 873,906 shares. Signaturefd Llc, Georgia-based fund reported 244 shares. Wellington Management Grp Inc Llp invested in 0% or 245,200 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc holds 0.01% or 170,369 shares in its portfolio. Snyder Cap LP holds 1.03M shares or 2.01% of its portfolio. Trexquant Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Cortina Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 315,701 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Riverhead Ltd Liability owns 6,564 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Legal & General Gp Public Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 84,968 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) or 58,621 shares. Stifel Finance Corporation holds 0% or 11,759 shares. Broadview Advsrs Lc has invested 1.96% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Principal Fincl Group reported 314,409 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance, a New York-based fund reported 64,645 shares. Secor Advsrs Lp holds 39,050 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $215,617 activity. Ruffel Charles A. also bought $115,250 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) shares.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77M and $804.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) by 9,745 shares to 6,715 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Class C by 2,046 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,086 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Charles Schwab Corporation’s (NYSE:SCHW) 1.7% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Buy The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Yacktman Asset Management Buys 3 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schwab July core net new assets fall 4% M/M – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Great Stocks for Your IRA – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 15, 2019.