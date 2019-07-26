Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) Holder Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Raised Stake; Fedex (FDX) Shareholder Novare Capital Management Raised Its Stake by $423,540

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) by 6.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 10,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 159,550 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82M, up from 149,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Charles Schwab Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $44. About 6.43 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 27.47% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 25/04/2018 – Taking Charles Schwab to Europe ‘Unlikely,’ CEO Says (Video); 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. TOTAL ASSETS $3.33 TRILLION, UP 15% Y/Y; 06/04/2018 – Schwab Announces Its Spring Business Update; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.55; 09/05/2018 – Bend Source: Moms Love ArtConcert at Les Schwab; 10/04/2018 – Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Goes Above 50D-MA; 14/05/2018 – SCHWAB APRIL NET NEW ASSETS $9.9B :SCHW US; 08/05/2018 – Casey Schwab of NFL Players Association to Keynote Summer Meeting Of Legislators from Gaming States, July 13-15 in Cleveland; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. NET NEW ASSETS TOTALED $21.3B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Charles Schwab Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCHW)

Novare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 10.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc bought 2,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,869 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33M, up from 21,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $174.45. About 1.37 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – ABC7 News: #BREAKING: A box exploded at a FedEx ground facility in Schertz, Texas, about 30 minutes northeast of San; 09/04/2018 – FedEx Express Expands its Retail Footprint in India Through Strategic Alliance With Wirecard; 30/04/2018 – 16th annual FedEx/St. Jude Angels & Stars Gala to honor the “Voice of Hispanic America”, Maria Elena Salinas and others at upco; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Feds had video of bomber long before FedEx store footage; 21/03/2018 – FedEx says evidence it gave police helped identify Texas bombing suspect; 20/03/2018 – KATV News: BREAKING: Police have confirmed a second package was found to be loaded with an explosive device at a FedEx facilit; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FEDEX IS UNABLE TO FORECAST FISCAL 2018 YEAR-END MARK-TO-MARKET (MTM) PENSION ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS; 20/03/2018 – FDX: WILL RECOVER BY 4TH QTR TNT VOLUME LOST AFTER CYBERATTACK; 05/04/2018 – The central issue is the 5.5 percent minimum “institutional” cost contribution requirement from the post office’s package business, which competes with UPS and FedEx; 20/03/2018 – KCEN News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33 million and $639.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortive Corporation by 3,860 shares to 75,195 shares, valued at $6.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB) by 2,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,691 shares, and cut its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $318,546 activity. MERINO JOHN L also sold $419,160 worth of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 40,493 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Greenhaven Assocs, New York-based fund reported 2.75 million shares. Amalgamated State Bank holds 0.16% or 36,899 shares. 60,290 were accumulated by Waddell Reed Financial. 188,721 are held by Sei Invs. Axa invested 0.09% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Davidson Inv Advsrs has invested 0.78% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). The Mississippi-based Trustmark Savings Bank Trust Department has invested 0.1% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Chem Fincl Bank holds 0.27% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 13,272 shares. 1,303 are owned by Essex Fincl Services. Toronto Dominion Bank has 179,928 shares. Wagner Bowman Management holds 0.32% or 7,470 shares. Cwm Llc invested in 0.63% or 173,060 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company invested in 171,522 shares. Nomura owns 4,610 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $11.64 million activity. The insider Ruffel Charles A. bought 2,500 shares worth $115,250.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77 million and $804.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 45,959 shares to 63,228 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 30,381 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,959 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA).