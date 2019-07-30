Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) Holder Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Raised Position; Aperio Group Has Lowered Its Raytheon Co (RTN) Stake by $2.25 Million as Shares Declined

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) by 6.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 10,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 159,550 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82M, up from 149,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Charles Schwab Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $43.71. About 7.75 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 27.47% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 27/03/2018 – Manager Mark Oelschlager insists on keeping a diversified portfolio, with two of the fund’s major holdings including Charles Schwab and Amazon; 14/05/2018 – Charles Schwab End-April Total Client Assets $3.31 Tln, up 12; 07/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS CHARLES SCHWAB AT ‘A’/’F1’; OUTLOOK ST; 10/04/2018 – Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Goes Above 50D-MA; 30/05/2018 – Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – Charles Schwab Ranks Highest in J.D. Power Full Service Investor Satisfaction Study for Third Consecutive Year; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab Adds Most Accounts in Quarter in Past 18 Years — Earnings Review; 15/05/2018 – Most Americans Don’t Have a Financial Plan, and Many Think Their Wealth Doesn’t Deserve One; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net Interest Revenue $1.26B; 25/04/2018 – Taking Charles Schwab to Europe ‘Unlikely,’ CEO Says (Video)

Aperio Group Llc decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 4.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc sold 12,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 264,817 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.22 million, down from 277,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $189.68. About 1.15 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 02/04/2018 – CAFC: RAYTHEON COMPANY v. SONY CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1554 – 2018-04-02; 24/05/2018 – Raytheon, No Barriers seek disabled veterans for transformational expedition; 26/03/2018 – Raytheon developing technology to control drone swarms; 28/03/2018 – Poland, United States sign $4.75 bln deal on Patriot missiles; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Selects Raytheon’s All Digital Radar Warning Receiver; 30/05/2018 – Sweden set to close $1 bln Patriot missile deal; 03/04/2018 – Rheinmetall says in talks for UK Boxer partners; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – U.S. ARMY AWARDED RAYTHEON COMPANY A $395.8 MLN CONTRACT FOR PRODUCTION OF ROMANIA’S PATRIOT AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – THE SMALLSATS ARE SCHEDULED TO BE LAUNCHED INTO LOWER EARTH ORBIT LATER THIS YEAR

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06 billion and $23.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 244,798 shares to 1.95M shares, valued at $94.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 300,013 shares in the quarter, for a total of 988,377 shares, and has risen its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del (NYSE:JEC).

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 28.00% or $0.63 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $802.17M for 16.47 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.37% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. $752,828 worth of stock was sold by Jimenez Frank R on Wednesday, February 13. Wood Michael J sold $643,693 worth of stock or 3,501 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $11.64 million activity. SCHWAB CHARLES R had sold 250,000 shares worth $11.76 million.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77 million and $804.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,265 shares to 25,961 shares, valued at $4.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Class C by 2,046 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,086 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRM).

