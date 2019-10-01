Charles River Labs Hldg (CRL) Shareholder Norris Perne & French Llp Raised Position; Veeva Systems (VEEV) Market Valuation Rose While Marvin & Palmer Associates Raised Its Position

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) by 5.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 2,424 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The hedge fund held 46,644 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.56 million, up from 44,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $154.75. About 464,472 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 04/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS SAYS CEO PETER GASSNER’S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2018 $88.1 MLN WHICH INCLUDED OPTION AWARDS WORTH $87.8 MLN – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Veeva Cloud Innovation Helps CPG and Chemical Industries Improve Quality Processes; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $826 MLN TO $830 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Veeva Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Veeva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Ora, Inc. Unifies its Clinical Environment with Veeva to Accelerate Trial Execution; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.32, REV VIEW $818.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – New Real-time Architecture and Ul Innovations in Veeva CRM Deliver Information to Any Device for Greater Field Productivity

Norris Perne & French Llp increased its stake in Charles River Labs Hldg (CRL) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp bought 7,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.05% . The institutional investor held 100,130 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.21M, up from 92,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Charles River Labs Hldg for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $130.62. About 99,036 shares traded. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 11.21% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRL News: 26/04/2018 – Charles River Associates (CRA) Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Charles River Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/04/2018 – Tigermed-backed Frontage Laboratories hires Goldman Sachs, BoAML for 3Q Hong Kong IPO; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Labs 1Q Net $52.6M; 08/03/2018 – ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ACELRX PROPOSED POTENTIAL RESOLUTIONS FOR TWO MAIN POINTS IDENTIFIED IN CRL RECEIVED FROM FDA IN OCTOBER 2017; 03/04/2018 – Charles River Associates (CRA) Announces Vice President Promotions; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA OFFICE OF DRUG EVALUATION Il REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) FOR IV MELOXICAM; 09/05/2018 – Lipocine: FDA CRL Identified Four Deficiencies; 16/04/2018 – APRICUS – PRELIMINARY END-OF-REVIEW MEETING MINUTES SUPPORT PLAN TO ADDRESS ISSUES CITED BY FDA IN ITS FEB 15 CRL FOR VITAROS NDA; 01/05/2018 – Charles River Laboratories Expands Services for Early Discovery Screening

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc, which manages about $256.30M and $150.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 10,785 shares to 66,758 shares, valued at $7.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold VEEV shares while 154 reduced holdings.

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06 billion and $791.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 104,775 shares to 35,541 shares, valued at $2.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 38,508 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,316 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P Smallcap 600 Etf (IJR).