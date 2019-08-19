Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) and Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Comparing side by side

Since Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE:CRL) and Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) are part of the Medical Laboratories & Research industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charles River Laboratories International Inc. 136 2.59 N/A 4.52 29.80 Syneos Health Inc. 48 1.16 N/A 0.15 342.89

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Charles River Laboratories International Inc. and Syneos Health Inc. Syneos Health Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Charles River Laboratories International Inc. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Charles River Laboratories International Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Syneos Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Charles River Laboratories International Inc. and Syneos Health Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charles River Laboratories International Inc. 0.00% 17.8% 5.9% Syneos Health Inc. 0.00% 0.7% 0.3%

Volatility & Risk

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. has a 1.09 beta, while its volatility is 9.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Syneos Health Inc.’s 1.52 beta is the reason why it is 52.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Syneos Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Charles River Laboratories International Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Syneos Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. and Syneos Health Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Charles River Laboratories International Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Syneos Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$157 is Charles River Laboratories International Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 20.92%. Competitively Syneos Health Inc. has a consensus target price of $57, with potential upside of 12.12%. The information presented earlier suggests that Charles River Laboratories International Inc. looks more robust than Syneos Health Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96.8% of Charles River Laboratories International Inc. shares and 0% of Syneos Health Inc. shares. Charles River Laboratories International Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Comparatively, Syneos Health Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Charles River Laboratories International Inc. -3.79% -6.35% -2.05% 10.03% 11.21% 18.87% Syneos Health Inc. 1.79% -0.72% 11.04% 0.24% 5.34% 29.83%

For the past year Charles River Laboratories International Inc. has weaker performance than Syneos Health Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Charles River Laboratories International Inc. beats Syneos Health Inc.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery and development services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing). The RMS segment produces and sells research model strains primarily genetically and microbiologically defined purpose-bred rats and mice for use by researchers. This segment also provides a range of services to assist its clients in supporting the use of research models in research and screening preclinical drug candidates comprising genetically engineered models and services, insourcing solutions, and research animal diagnostic services. The DSA segment offers early and in vivo discovery services for identification of a druggable target through delivery of preclinical drug and therapeutic candidates ready for safety assessment; and safety assessment services, which comprise bioanalysis, pharmacokinetics, drug metabolism, toxicology, and pathology services. The Manufacturing segment provides in vitro methods for conventional and rapid quality control testing of sterile and non-sterile biopharmaceuticals, and consumer products. This segment also offers specialized testing of biologics and devices that are outsourced by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; and avian vaccine services that provide specific-pathogen-free fertile chicken eggs and chickens used in the manufacture of live viruses. The company serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, agricultural and chemical companies, life science and veterinary medicine companies, contract manufacturing organizations, medical device companies, diagnostic and other commercial entities, hospitals, academic institutions, and government agencies. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Syneos Health, Inc. operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers a range of services spanning Phase I to Phase IV of clinical development, including full-service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercialization services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and healthcare industries, which include outsourced selling solutions, public relations and advertising solutions, and consulting related services. Its customers include small, mid-sized, and large companies in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. The company was formerly known as INC Research Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Syneos Health, Inc. in January 2018. Syneos Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.