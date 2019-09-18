Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) and Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) Comparing side by side

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE:CRL) and Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) compete against each other in the Medical Laboratories & Research sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charles River Laboratories International Inc. 136 2.71 N/A 4.52 29.80 Cytosorbents Corporation 7 7.49 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Charles River Laboratories International Inc. and Cytosorbents Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charles River Laboratories International Inc. 0.00% 17.8% 5.9% Cytosorbents Corporation 0.00% -103.9% -56.9%

Volatility & Risk

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.’s 1.09 beta indicates that its volatility is 9.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Cytosorbents Corporation is 49.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.49 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Charles River Laboratories International Inc. are 1.6 and 1.4. Competitively, Cytosorbents Corporation has 3.7 and 3.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cytosorbents Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Charles River Laboratories International Inc. and Cytosorbents Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Charles River Laboratories International Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cytosorbents Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. has a 19.28% upside potential and an average price target of $162.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.8% of Charles River Laboratories International Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 26.2% of Cytosorbents Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Charles River Laboratories International Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1%. Competitively, Cytosorbents Corporation has 3.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Charles River Laboratories International Inc. -3.79% -6.35% -2.05% 10.03% 11.21% 18.87% Cytosorbents Corporation -3.31% 2.93% -2.9% -5.01% -40% -13.12%

For the past year Charles River Laboratories International Inc. had bullish trend while Cytosorbents Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Charles River Laboratories International Inc. beats Cytosorbents Corporation.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery and development services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing). The RMS segment produces and sells research model strains primarily genetically and microbiologically defined purpose-bred rats and mice for use by researchers. This segment also provides a range of services to assist its clients in supporting the use of research models in research and screening preclinical drug candidates comprising genetically engineered models and services, insourcing solutions, and research animal diagnostic services. The DSA segment offers early and in vivo discovery services for identification of a druggable target through delivery of preclinical drug and therapeutic candidates ready for safety assessment; and safety assessment services, which comprise bioanalysis, pharmacokinetics, drug metabolism, toxicology, and pathology services. The Manufacturing segment provides in vitro methods for conventional and rapid quality control testing of sterile and non-sterile biopharmaceuticals, and consumer products. This segment also offers specialized testing of biologics and devices that are outsourced by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; and avian vaccine services that provide specific-pathogen-free fertile chicken eggs and chickens used in the manufacture of live viruses. The company serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, agricultural and chemical companies, life science and veterinary medicine companies, contract manufacturing organizations, medical device companies, diagnostic and other commercial entities, hospitals, academic institutions, and government agencies. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

CytoSorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its platform blood purification technology incorporating a proprietary adsorbent, porous polymer technology. Its principal product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors. The company also provides VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals. In addition, it is developing CytoSorb-XL device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis and other critical illnesses; HemoDefend blood purification technology platform to reduce contaminants in the blood supply that can cause transfusion reactions or disease when administering blood and blood products to patients; and ContrastSorb for the removal of IV contrast in blood administered during CT imaging, an angiogram, or during a vascular interventional radiology procedure to reduce the risk of contrast-induced nephropathy. Further, the company is developing BetaSorb device for the prevention and treatment of health complications caused by the accumulation of metabolic toxins in patients with chronic renal failure; and DrugSorb, an extracorporeal hemoperfusion cartridge designed to remove toxic chemicals from the blood. It has collaboration with Aferetica srl to develop PerLife ex-vivo organ perfusion system. The company was formerly known as MedaSorb Technologies Corporation and changed its name to CytoSorbents Corporation in May 2010. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey.