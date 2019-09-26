Charles River Laboratories Intern (CRL) Valuation Declined While Johnson Investment Counsel Has Raised Its Position; Helmerich & Payn (HP) Shareholder Viking Fund Management Lifted Position

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Helmerich & Payn (HP) by 1100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 55,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.04M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Helmerich & Payn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $40.57. About 554,086 shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Cites Continued Improvement in Market Conditions; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Rev $577.5M; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO DESIGNATE; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Smith to Replace Juan Pablo Tardio as CFO Upon His Retirement in June; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Still Seeing Additional Demand for Super-Spec Rigs; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE CEO JOHN LINDSAY COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Again Raises FY18 Capital Spending View; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Names Mark Smith CFO Designate, Effective May 1; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Sees 3Q U.S. Land Quarterly Rev Days up by Approximately 7%; 22/05/2018 – Helmerich & Payne at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intern (CRL) by 46.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc bought 4,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.05% . The institutional investor held 14,740 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.09 million, up from 10,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Charles River Laboratories Intern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $134.39. About 159,836 shares traded. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 11.21% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRL News: 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – CRL RAISED CMC RELATED QUESTIONS ON EXTRACTABLE AND LEACHABLE DATA PROVIDED IN NDA; 22/05/2018 – SIGNALFX SAYS $45 MLN IN SERIES D FUNDING LED BY GENERAL CATALYST WITH PARTICIPATION FROM ANDREESSEN HOROWITZ, CHARLES RIVER VENTURES; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B1 To Charles River’s Unsecured Notes; Secured Term Loan Upgraded To Ba1; 09/05/2018 – Lipocine: FDA CRL Identified Four Deficiencies; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – CRL STATES DATA FROM AD HOC ANALYSES & SELECTIVE SECONDARY ENDPOINTS SUGGEST ANALGESIC EFFECT DOES NOT MEET EXPECTATIONS OF FDA; 01/05/2018 – Charles River Laboratories Expands Services for Early Discovery Screening; 03/04/2018 – Charles River Laboratories Completes The Acquisition Of MPI Research; 15/05/2018 – Charles River Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Labs 1Q Net $52.6M; 18/05/2018 – AGILE THERAPEUTICS INC – IN CRL, FDA INFORMED COMPANY THAT TWIRLA NDA COULD NOT BE APPROVED

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $376.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 10,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $3.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A by 220,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Forum Energy Tec (NYSE:FET).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 26 investors sold HP shares while 131 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 96.68 million shares or 0.32% more from 96.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 476,775 shares. Arrow Fincl holds 0% or 150 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 51,534 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 308 are owned by Guardian Life Of America. Parsec Financial Mngmt has invested 0.07% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Keybank Association Oh stated it has 0.04% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Belgium-based Kbc Group Nv has invested 0% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Blackrock reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 57,700 shares. Tudor Corporation Et Al invested 0.08% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation reported 48,156 shares. Captrust Fincl holds 0% or 1,284 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Management Incorporated accumulated 744,091 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 19,388 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 14,949 shares.

More notable recent Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “HP Expands Sprocket Portfolio NYSE:HPQ – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks â€“ U.S.-China Hope Boosts Market; S&P Flirts With New Highs – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes vs. Helmerich & Payne – Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – S&P Slumps Despite Rising Oil Fueling Energy Rally – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19B and $4.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets E (VEA) by 135,035 shares to 1.29M shares, valued at $53.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 3,111 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,051 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).