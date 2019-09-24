Charles River Laboratories (CRL) Market Valuation Declined While Tygh Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding; Lesa Sroufe & Co Lifted Its Position in Diana Shipping F (DSX) as Valuation Rose

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc F (DSX) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought 188,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.80% . The institutional investor held 773,625 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.56 million, up from 584,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $327.48 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.32. About 30,100 shares traded. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 24.60% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 9, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING- GROSS CHARTER RATE IS $12,600/DAY,MINUS 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES,FOR MINIMUM OF 12 TO MAXIMUM OF 15 MONTHS FOR M/V ARETHUSA; 10/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Melia With United; 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – THROUGH A UNIT, CO ENTERED TIME CHARTER CONTRACT WITH SWISSMARINE SERVICES FOR ONE OF ITS CAPESIZE DRY BULK VESSELS, M/V HOUSTON; 22/03/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v New Orleans With SwissMarine; 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – GROSS CHARTER RATE IS US$18,000 PER DAY FOR MINIMUM 20 MONTHS TO MAXIMUM 22 MONTHS; 30/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING, CARGILL IN TIME CHARTER FOR M/V SALT LAKE CITY; 22/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – GROSS CHARTER RATE IS US$21,000 PER DAY, MINUS A 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES; 18/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Direct Continuation of Time Charter Contract for m/v Santa Barbara With Cargill and a New Time Ch; 20/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Arethusa With Glencore

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Charles River Laboratories (CRL) by 27.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 11,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.05% . The institutional investor held 30,890 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.38 million, down from 42,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Charles River Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $137.24. About 54,782 shares traded. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 11.21% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRL News: 16/04/2018 – APRICUS – PRELIMINARY END-OF-REVIEW MEETING MINUTES SUPPORT PLAN TO ADDRESS ISSUES CITED BY FDA IN ITS FEB 15 CRL FOR VITAROS NDA; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – INTEND TO REQUEST A MEETING WITH FDA AS SOON AS POSSIBLE TO DISCUSS POINTS RAISED IN CRL; 03/04/2018 – Charles River Laboratories Completes The Acquisition Of MPI Research; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Will Request a Meeting With FDA to Discuss CRL’s Points; 10/04/2018 – Charles River Presenting at Conference Apr 16; 09/04/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABS, PATHOQUEST EXPAND STRATEGIC BIOLOGICS; 05/04/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA- ANNOUNCED FDA ACKNOWLEDGED RECEIPT OF RESUBMISSION TO CRL RECEIVED IN CONNECTION WITH XYOSTED NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B1 To Charles River’s Unsecured Notes; Secured Term Loan Upgraded To Ba1; 15/05/2018 – Charles River Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA OFFICE OF DRUG EVALUATION Il REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) FOR IV MELOXICAM

Analysts await Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.53 per share. CRL’s profit will be $79.55M for 21.05 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.63 actual EPS reported by Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.