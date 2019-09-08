Charles River Laboratories (CRL) Holder Oak Associates LTD Decreased Position by $643,075; As Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Stock Declined, Timessquare Capital Management Lowered Holding by $5.53 Million

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 172,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The institutional investor held 1.56 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.12M, down from 1.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $30.99. About 826,635 shares traded or 10.91% up from the average. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 12/03/2018 – Real-Time Payments to Drive Revenue Growth and Provide Launchpad for Innovation, According to More than 80 Percent of Bank; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in ACI Worldwide; 25/04/2018 – NATURALLY SPLENDID ENTERPRISES – DEAL OF ACI IS PURSUANT TO TERMS OF SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT AMONG ACI, PETE SCALES & NATURALLY SPLENDID; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 23/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide’s Carolyn Homberger Recognized as One of Forty Under 40 Game Changers in Digital Payments; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Sees FY18 Rev $1.03B-$1.055B; 13/03/2018 – DBS Drives Digital Transformation in Asia-Pacific with ACI Worldwide; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Sees 2Q Rev $230M-$240M; 29/03/2018 – BMR GROUP PLC BMRB.L – CONTINUE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH ACI AS CO BELIEVES THERE STILL REMAINS PROSPECT THAT ACI WILL COMPLY WITH REQUIREMENTS; 09/04/2018 – One in Five Organizations has Experienced Payments Data Theft Over the Past 12 Months

Oak Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Charles River Laboratories (CRL) by 19.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd analyzed 4,435 shares as the company's stock declined 2.05% . The institutional investor held 17,995 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 22,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 11.21% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.21% the S&P500.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35 billion and $12.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cactus Inc Cl A by 292,890 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $38.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sp by 194,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Brunswick Corp. (NYSE:BC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold ACIW shares while 65 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 113.29 million shares or 1.90% less from 115.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T has 10,341 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Fort LP holds 0.01% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) or 1,276 shares. Trexquant Invest LP owns 49,446 shares. Sheffield Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 100,800 shares. Waddell Reed Fin has 11.46 million shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Management invested in 0.02% or 902,989 shares. Whittier Tru Communications has invested 0% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Service Automobile Association holds 0% or 17,713 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Financial Corp owns 22,703 shares. Piedmont Investment owns 6,580 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 16,918 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated stated it has 1.06M shares. 312,356 were accumulated by Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc.

Analysts await ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 45.45% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.22 per share. ACIW’s profit will be $13.60M for 64.56 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by ACI Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 140.00% EPS growth.

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01B and $1.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 3,175 shares to 13,210 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 13,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,030 shares, and has risen its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

Analysts await Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.53 per share. CRL’s profit will be $78.20M for 20.65 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.63 actual EPS reported by Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.