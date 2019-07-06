Charles River Laboratorie (CRL) Holder Timessquare Capital Management Lowered Position; Mirador Capital Partners LP Decreased Its Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Stake by $1.01 Million

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Charles River Laboratorie (CRL) by 15.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 163,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 863,575 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.43 million, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Charles River Laboratorie for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $142.44. About 150,645 shares traded. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 22.66% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CRL News: 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys 1.3% Position in Charles River; 08/03/2018 – ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ACELRX PROPOSED POTENTIAL RESOLUTIONS FOR TWO MAIN POINTS IDENTIFIED IN CRL RECEIVED FROM FDA IN OCTOBER 2017; 22/05/2018 – SIGNALFX SAYS $45 MLN IN SERIES D FUNDING LED BY GENERAL CATALYST WITH PARTICIPATION FROM ANDREESSEN HOROWITZ, CHARLES RIVER VENTURES; 26/03/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES – ALSO REFINANCED EXISTING $650 MLN OF TERM LOAN FACILITY DUE 2021 WITH NEW $750.0 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY DUE 2023; 26/03/2018 – CHARLES RIVER REFINANCE $1B PACT WITH NEW $1.55B REVOLVING PACT; 09/04/2018 – Charles River Laboratories and PathoQuest Expand Strategic Biologics Partnership; 26/03/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES – REFINANCED EXISTING $1 BLN OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DUE 2021 WITH NEW $1.55 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DUE 2023; 16/05/2018 – EVOLUS INC – EXPECTS TO RESPOND TO FDA ABOUT CRL WITH A COMPLETE SUBMISSION TO FDA WITHIN 90 DAYS; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Labs 1Q EPS $1.08; 09/04/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABS, PATHOQUEST EXPAND STRATEGIC BIOLOGICS

Mirador Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 52.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp sold 55,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,761 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $905,000, down from 105,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $16.83. About 3.23 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 43.39% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 20/04/2018 – VODAFONE ENDS AFRIMAX PACT IN ZAMBIA, CAMEROON, UGANDA; 25/05/2018 – ILIAD TO HOLD PRESS CONFERENCE IN ITALY ON TUESDAY TO UNVEIL ITS “REVOLUTION” OF THE ITALIAN TELECOMS SECTOR; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – EFFECTIVE 1 OCTOBER 2018, VITTORIO COLAO WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER NICK READ; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE INTENDS TO FINANCE ACQUISITION USING EXISTING CASH, NEW DEBT FACILITIES (INCLUDING HYBRID DEBT SECURITIES) AND AROUND EUR 3 BLN OF MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE BONDS; 18/04/2018 – KKR TO CONTINUE AS A MINORITY SHAREHOLDER WITH CLOSE TO 6 PCT STAKE IN MERGED CO; MERGED CO TO BE VALUED OVER $16 BLN – CNBC TV18 CITING; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Announcing Deal to Buy Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 billion; 24/04/2018 – BHARTI INFRATEL -BHARTI AIRTEL AND VODAFONE WILL JOINTLY CONTROL THE COMBINED COMPANY; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone’s Liberty Global Bid Will Make EU Weigh Multi-Play; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Qatar: VODAFONE QATAR TO INSPIRE A MOVEMENT TO SAY “SHUKRAN” IN THE HOLY MONTH OF RAMADAN – Doha, 15 May 2018:; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPURCHASED OUTSTANDING US$2.5 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $184.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 6,535 shares to 20,618 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 60,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 268,330 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold CRL shares while 137 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 45.11 million shares or 3.38% less from 46.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intrust Bancorp Na accumulated 2,926 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 3,240 were accumulated by Atria Invs Ltd Co. Epoch owns 574,706 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Management Limited Liability Co, Florida-based fund reported 3,740 shares. Opus Point Partners Management Limited Liability has 2,112 shares. Sageworth Trust accumulated 258 shares. Captrust has invested 0% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Qs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) or 1,600 shares. First Interstate Bancorporation owns 83 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Company holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 92,561 shares. Eagle Asset Management Inc reported 58,517 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 429 shares. Oregon-based Hood River Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 2.38% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Retirement System Of Alabama owns 0.1% invested in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 145,979 shares. Gam Ag accumulated 0.03% or 5,421 shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.88 million activity.

Analysts await Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 3.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.62 per share. CRL’s profit will be $76.55 million for 22.68 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.14% EPS growth.

