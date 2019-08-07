Charles Riv Labs Intl (CRL) Shareholder Zeke Capital Advisors Has Decreased Holding by $606,390 as Stock Value Declined; Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shares Rose While Centurylink Investment Management Company Has Trimmed Its Holding by $322,920

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (CRL) by 48.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc sold 4,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.05% . The hedge fund held 4,512 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $655,000, down from 8,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $130.86. About 80,167 shares traded. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 11.21% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRL News: 03/05/2018 – Charles River Laboratories Announces Extended Relationship with The Michael J. Fox Foundation; 16/04/2018 – APRICUS – PRELIMINARY END-OF-REVIEW MEETING MINUTES SUPPORT PLAN TO ADDRESS ISSUES CITED BY FDA IN ITS FEB 15 CRL FOR VITAROS NDA; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B1 To Charles River’s Unsecured Notes; Secured Term Loan Upgraded To Ba1; 10/05/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL INC CRL.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $117 FROM $116; 09/04/2018 – Charles River Laboratories and PathoQuest Expand Strategic Biologics Partnership; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – INTEND TO REQUEST A MEETING WITH FDA AS SOON AS POSSIBLE TO DISCUSS POINTS RAISED IN CRL; 09/05/2018 – LIPOCINE INC – CRL ALSO IDENTIFIED ADDITIONAL COMMENTS THAT ARE NOT CONSIDERED APPROVABILITY ISSUES; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys 1.3% Position in Charles River; 16/05/2018 – EVOLUS INC – IN CRL, DEFICIENCIES CITED BY FDA WERE ISOLATED TO ITEMS RELATED TO CHEMISTRY, MANUFACTURING, AND CONTROLS PROCESSES; 26/03/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES – ALSO REFINANCED EXISTING $650 MLN OF TERM LOAN FACILITY DUE 2021 WITH NEW $750.0 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY DUE 2023

Centurylink Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company sold 3,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 34,878 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63 million, down from 37,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $114.69. About 2.33M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE CO PG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature; 26/04/2018 – New Clearblue® Study Finds Increased Chance of Pregnancy from Sex Two Days Before Ovulation; 19/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS FORECAST FOR CORE EPS GROWTH; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G

Centurylink Investment Management Company, which manages about $18.36 billion and $245.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,930 shares to 6,796 shares, valued at $1.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 12,065 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,490 shares, and has risen its stake in Match Group Inc.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Safe Stocks to Buy While the Market Melts Down – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Procter & Gamble Reports Surging Sales Growth – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Defensive Stocks Standing Strong as Broader Stock Market Indexes Tank – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $248.77 million activity. 3,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $294,750 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando. Coombe Gary A had sold 22,264 shares worth $2.20 million. $119.77 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by PELTZ NELSON. Taylor David S sold 30,000 shares worth $2.97M. Shares for $1.98M were sold by Matthew Price.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Agf Investments has 0.23% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 197,729 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co accumulated 403,440 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Northstar holds 22,883 shares. 64,871 are held by Buckhead Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking Corp has 2.51M shares. Berkshire Hathaway owns 0.02% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 315,400 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone has 0.08% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 7,584 shares. Kcm Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.26% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Contravisory Invest Mngmt invested in 0.06% or 1,452 shares. Citigroup owns 0.16% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 1.55M shares. Cibc World Mkts accumulated 1.17M shares. Whitnell Co reported 32,250 shares or 1.29% of all its holdings. Stearns Fincl Grp holds 13,909 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Wheatland Advisors Inc has invested 1.73% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Peoples Financial Service has 51,301 shares.

More notable recent Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages CRL Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Charles River Laboratories Continues Commitment to Oncology Drug Discovery – Business Wire” published on November 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Charles River Labs teams up with Atomwise in drug design – Seeking Alpha” on January 11, 2019. More interesting news about Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Charles River Laboratories and Toxys Enter Agreement to Offer ToxTracker® in North America – Business Wire” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Charles River Laboratories to Open Flexible Vivarium Space for Clients in South San Francisco – Business Wire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold CRL shares while 137 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 45.11 million shares or 3.38% less from 46.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Limited Liability Company holds 476,644 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.04% or 134,924 shares. 4,800 are owned by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability Co. The North Carolina-based Atria Invests Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 3,740 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Kennedy Cap holds 15,603 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.03% or 4,241 shares. The New York-based M&T Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 22,664 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 425,339 were reported by Ameriprise. Creative Planning holds 0% or 2,334 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Com invested in 435,671 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Lc holds 6,111 shares. Zeke Advsr Limited Liability reported 4,512 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP holds 0.03% or 23,659 shares in its portfolio.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energizer Hldgs Inc New by 16,536 shares to 29,855 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 66,126 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,727 shares, and has risen its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK).