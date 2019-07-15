Charles Riv Labs Intl (CRL) Shareholder Suntrust Banks Cut Its Stake by $384,395; Apollo Management Holdings LP Raised Its Holding in Kohls (Put) (KSS) by $51.34 Million

Suntrust Banks Inc decreased its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (CRL) by 31.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc sold 2,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,804 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $844,000, down from 8,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $136.3. About 139,533 shares traded. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 22.66% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CRL News: 09/05/2018 – Lipocine: FDA CRL Identified Four Deficiencies; 01/05/2018 – Charles River Laboratories Expands Services for Early Discovery Screening; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Charles River Laboratories Sr Unsec Notes ‘BB+’; 24/05/2018 – Charles River Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 31; 09/05/2018 – LIPOCINE: CRL IDENTIFIED 4 DEFICIENCIES; 09/04/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABS TO MAKE A DIRECT INVESTMENT IN PATHOQUEST; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Labs Sees FY EPS $4.22-EPS $4.37; 14/05/2018 – Charles River Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Charles River Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Charles River Laboratories Focuses on the Future of Oncology at AACR Annual Meeting 2018

Apollo Management Holdings Lp increased its stake in Kohls Corp (Put) (KSS) by 539.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp bought 755,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 895,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.55M, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Kohls Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $49.27. About 1.99 million shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has risen 4.97% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 03/04/2018 – Kohl’s Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 14/03/2018 – Kohl’s to Make Multiyear Investment to Migrate Kohl’s Systems and Applications to the Cloud; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – QTRLY TOTAL SALES $4,208 MLN VS $4,065 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Outgoing Kohl’s CEO Kevin Mansell’s efforts, like partnering with Amazon and opening smaller locations in more urban metros, are helping drive new shoppers to the retailer; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.86 TO $5.31 INCLUDING ITEMS; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One and Affirms Three Classes of LBCMT 1999-C1; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Sees FY18 Net $4.86-Net $5.31; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Reports Surprise Increase in Sales — Earnings Review; 02/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corp Announces $300M Cash Tender Offer for Certain Notes and Debentures

Analysts await Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 3.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.62 per share. CRL’s profit will be $76.54M for 21.70 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.14% EPS growth.

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $18.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 4,094 shares to 16,779 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 27,363 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,556 shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Limited.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold CRL shares while 137 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 45.11 million shares or 3.38% less from 46.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 571,426 shares. Thomas White Intll Limited stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Moreover, 1492 Cap Management has 0.68% invested in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Earnest Partners Lc, a Georgia-based fund reported 240,842 shares. 157,846 were reported by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 26,500 shares. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) stated it has 2,145 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.04% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). 14,689 are owned by Shell Asset Management. Invesco Ltd holds 218,561 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Saturna Cap Corporation has 0.01% invested in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 1,495 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Lc reported 4,241 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt holds 44,107 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 16,981 shares. Hilton Cap Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 0.02% or 812 shares.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Playags Inc by 4.00M shares to 8.21 million shares, valued at $196.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 31,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 369,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.