Charles Riv Labs Intl (CRL) Shareholder Stone Ridge Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake; As Hess Com (HES) Stock Rose, Mayo Investment Advisers Has Increased Holding by $1.29 Million

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (CRL) by 52.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.05% . The hedge fund held 2,740 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $398,000, down from 5,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $127.72. About 65,728 shares traded. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 11.21% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRL News: 16/05/2018 – EVOLUS INC – EXPECTS TO RESPOND TO FDA ABOUT CRL WITH A COMPLETE SUBMISSION TO FDA WITHIN 90 DAYS; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Labs Sees FY Adj EPS $5.77-Adj EPS $5.92; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Charles River Laboratories Sr Unsec Notes ‘BB+’; 26/03/2018 – CHARLES RIVER REFINANCE $1B PACT WITH NEW $1.55B REVOLVING PACT; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR IV MELOXICAM; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys 1.3% Position in Charles River; 21/04/2018 – DJ Charles River Laboratories Internat, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRL); 09/04/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABS TO MAKE A DIRECT INVESTMENT IN PATHOQUEST; 10/04/2018 – Charles River Presenting at Conference Apr 16; 09/04/2018 – Charles River Laboratories and PathoQuest Expand Strategic Biologics Partnership

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Hess Corp Com (HES) by 28.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc bought 21,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 96,368 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80M, up from 74,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Hess Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.61% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $59.78. About 863,172 shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS DEEPWATER INVESTMENT NEEDED TO MEET RISING OIL DEMAND; 27/03/2018 – HESS SEES COMPLETING SALE OF DENMARK ASSETS IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – TO ACQUIRE A 15 PERCENT PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK, OFFSHORE GUYANA; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA PACORA PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2023; 10/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – SUBSIDIARY REACHED AGREEMENT WITH ESSO EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION GUYANA LIMITED TO ACQUIRE INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND NON-OPERATING INCOME $1,390 MLN VS $1,275 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 08/03/2018 – HESS: $1.0B SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 05/03/2018 – UNDERINVESTMENT IN OFFSHORE OIL TO IMPACT SUPPLY SOON: HESS CEO; 05/03/2018 – Oil from shale will be resilient with oil at $50 -Hess CEO

