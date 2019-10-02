Charles Riv Labs Intl (CRL) Shareholder Pdt Partners Boosted Stake; Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Has Increased Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $21.53 Million

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 35.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd bought 11,374 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 43,156 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.72 million, up from 31,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $847.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $21.95 during the last trading session, reaching $1713.7. About 2.40M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon is offering to pass along discounts it gets on credit card fees to retailers if they use its payments; 27/04/2018 – Podcast: The Information’s 411 – Fulfilled by Amazon; 03/04/2018 – Amazon beefs up lobby team amid Trump attacks; 07/03/2018 – Medicaid recipients will get Amazon Prime discount; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan probe tests antitrust doctrine in new era; 30/05/2018 – Applause Launches Industry’s First Crowdtesting Offering for Amazon Alexa; 22/05/2018 – Amazon in talks on new season of The Expanse, sources say; 09/05/2018 – Better Ways for Jeff Bezos to Spend $131 Billion; 12/04/2018 – Trump orders review of U.S. Postal Service; 24/04/2018 – Amazon will start delivering packages inside of Prime members’ cars:

Pdt Partners Llc increased its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (CRL) by 13.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc bought 14,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.05% . The hedge fund held 120,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.04M, up from 105,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $126.54. About 255,116 shares traded. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 11.21% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRL News: 09/05/2018 – LIPOCINE: CRL IDENTIFIED 4 DEFICIENCIES; 01/04/2018 – Tigermed-backed Frontage Laboratories hires Goldman Sachs, BoAML for 3Q Hong Kong IPO; 09/05/2018 – Lipocine: CRL Also Identified Additional Comments That Are Not Considered Approvability Issues; 03/04/2018 – Charles River Associates (CRA) Announces Vice President Promotions; 26/03/2018 – CHARLES RIVER REFINANCE $1B PACT WITH NEW $1.55B REVOLVING PACT; 15/05/2018 – Charles River Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABS, PATHOQUEST EXPAND STRATEGIC BIOLOGICS; 26/03/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES – ALSO REFINANCED EXISTING $650 MLN OF TERM LOAN FACILITY DUE 2021 WITH NEW $750.0 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY DUE 2023; 09/05/2018 – LIPOCINE: ASSESSING CONTENT OF CRL, TO WORK W/ FDA TO RESOLVE; 31/05/2018 – Charles River at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold CRL shares while 117 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 45.51 million shares or 0.90% more from 45.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs reported 0.03% stake. Trexquant Lp has invested 0.11% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Symphony Asset Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 1,568 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 5,274 were accumulated by Tower Limited Liability Company (Trc). Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Magnetar Financial Lc stated it has 0.09% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Delaware-based Riverhead Mngmt Llc has invested 0.03% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0.01% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Great West Life Assurance Company Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 42,883 shares. Alps Advsr Incorporated reported 2,724 shares. Ellington Management Gru Ltd Liability Co owns 3,500 shares. Cadence Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.13% or 8,865 shares in its portfolio. Bankshares Of New York Mellon reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Advsrs Asset Management Inc has 13,008 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99B and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 148,126 shares to 193,920 shares, valued at $10.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netscout Sys Inc (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 14,364 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,436 shares, and cut its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI).

